Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank ------------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Nov-2001 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
SACP aa-
Anchor a
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Strong (0)
Support +3
GRE Support +3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Integral link with and very important role to the Canton of
Basel-Country, underpinned by a statutory guarantee.
-- Strong retail banking franchise in the economically strong home market
of Canton of Basel-Country.
-- Very strong capitalization and sound earnings.
-- Conservative management and low risk appetite.
Weaknesses:
-- Concentration risk due to focus on residential mortgage lending in
Canton of Basel-Country.
-- Limited geographic, business, and earnings diversification.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' negative outlook on Switzerland-based
Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB) reflects our view of the growing
economic imbalances in the Swiss Confederation (unsolicited ratings;
AAA/Stable/A-1+) stemming from residential real estate price increases
observed over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the
quality of BLKB's mortgage loan book. If this trend continues, the growing
economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic
environment in which Swiss banks are operating and consequently we would
review the ratings on all domestically oriented Swiss banks, including BLKB.
This could result in a potential downward revision of BLKB's anchor and
subsequently its stand-alone credit profile, and the issuer credit rating by
one notch.
Further negative rating actions may be triggered by a change in BLKB's role
for or link with the Canton of Basel-Country (AAA/stable/A-1+) or changes in
the statutory guarantee, which may lead to a weaker assessment of its status
as a government-related entity (GRE). However, we currently consider this
scenario to be unlikely and would expect BLKB's existing obligations to be
grandfathered.
