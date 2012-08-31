BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
Ratings -- Raiffeisenbank ZAO ------------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
24-Jun-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
17-Jun-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
08-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
25-Sep-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 02/14/2008: sr
unsecd BBB 24-Jun-2010
RUB5 bil 7.50% bnds ser BO7 due 11/27/2013 BBB 03-Dec-2010
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 02/14/2008: sub BBB- 24-Jun-2010
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 02/14/2008: S-T
debt A-2 31-Aug-2012
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: