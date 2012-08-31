(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have raised the foreign currency short-term rating on the Russian
Federation to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirmed the long-term ratings at 'BBB'.
-- As a result and according to our criteria, we are also raising our
foreign and local currency short-term ratings on Russia-based Raiffeisenbank
ZAO to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirming the 'BBB' long-term rating.
-- Although Raiffeisenbank ZAO is supported by its parent, Raiffeisen
Bank International, we cap the ratings at the level of the sovereign because
it operates in Russia.
-- The stable outlook on the bank mirrors that on Russia.
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its foreign
currency and local currency short-term counterparty credit ratings on
Russia-based Raiffeisenbank ZAO to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The 'BBB' long-term
counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade follows a similar action on the Russian Federation (foreign
currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale
'ruAAA') and results from the revision of our criteria on the linkage between
the long-term and short-term ratings on sovereigns (for further details see:
"Ratings On Russia Affirmed On External Strength; Short-Term FC Rating Raised
To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published June 27, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). According to the criteria, a
short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating
by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate
entities.
Although we view Raiffeisenbank ZAO as highly strategic to its parent,
Austria-based Raiffeisen Bank International AG (A/Negative/A-1), we cap the
ratings at the level of the sovereign because its business profile is exposed
to the Russian economy. The raising of the short-term rating on the bank is
therefore a direct consequence of the upward revision of the short-term rating
on Russia.
The ratings on Raiffeisenbank ZAO reflect our 'bb' anchor for a commercial
bank operating solely in Russia. They also reflect our assessment of the
bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, risk
position, and liquidity profile, and "above average" funding, as our criteria
define these terms. These assessments balance related strengths and weaknesses
of the Russian banking system. Furthermore, we consider that the bank has a
strong competitive position and brand recognition in the domestic market.
The 'BBB' long-term rating on Raiffeisenbank ZAO is two notches higher than
its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+'. We view
Raiffeisenbank ZAO as a "highly strategic" entity of Raiffeisen Bank
International. This is based on Raiffeisenbank ZAO's high operational
integration and its alignment with the group's global strategy. Furthermore,
the group has shown a strong commitment to the local operation. Raiffeisenbank
ZAO also makes an important contribution to the group's financial results. In
the first half of 2012, Raiffeisenbank ZAO contributed about one-third of the
group's before-tax profit. We believe the parent may provide Raiffeisenbank
ZAO with sufficient extraordinary liquidity support in case of need.
Outlook
The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on Russia and reflects our expectation
that Raiffeisenbank ZAO's business and risk profiles are unlikely to change
materially in the near to medium term.
Future rating actions on Raiffeisenbank ZAO could follow changes to the
sovereign ratings, but the two entities are not necessarily automatically
linked. At the same time, under our criteria, we generally do not rate banks
higher than the sovereign. If we downgraded the Russian Federation and lowered
the transfer and convertibility assessment on the sovereign, it would likely
trigger a similar rating action on Raiffeisenbank ZAO.
We might lower the ratings on Raiffeisenbank ZAO if the parental relationship
significantly weakens, resulting in Raiffeisenbank ZAO having less than
"strategically important" status in the group, coupled with a deterioration in
the bank's SACP. We nevertheless consider the possibility of both conditions
occurring simultaneously as a remote scenario.
We view the near-term likelihood of an upgrade as low and only possible if we
also upgraded the sovereign and raised the transfer and convertibility
assessment on Russia.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
Russia National Scale Rating ruAAA
SACP bb+
Anchor bb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support +2
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
Raiffeisenbank ZAO
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 BBB/A-3
Russia National Scale ruAAA/--/--
Senior Unsecured BBB
Senior Unsecured ruAAA