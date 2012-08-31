(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have raised the foreign currency short-term rating on the Russian Federation to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirmed the long-term ratings at 'BBB'.

-- As a result and according to our criteria, we are also raising our foreign and local currency short-term ratings on Russia-based Raiffeisenbank ZAO to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirming the 'BBB' long-term rating.

-- Although Raiffeisenbank ZAO is supported by its parent, Raiffeisen Bank International, we cap the ratings at the level of the sovereign because it operates in Russia.

-- The stable outlook on the bank mirrors that on Russia.

Rating Action

On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its foreign currency and local currency short-term counterparty credit ratings on Russia-based Raiffeisenbank ZAO to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade follows a similar action on the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') and results from the revision of our criteria on the linkage between the long-term and short-term ratings on sovereigns (for further details see: "Ratings On Russia Affirmed On External Strength; Short-Term FC Rating Raised To 'A-2' On Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published June 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). According to the criteria, a short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate entities.

Although we view Raiffeisenbank ZAO as highly strategic to its parent, Austria-based Raiffeisen Bank International AG (A/Negative/A-1), we cap the ratings at the level of the sovereign because its business profile is exposed to the Russian economy. The raising of the short-term rating on the bank is therefore a direct consequence of the upward revision of the short-term rating on Russia.

The ratings on Raiffeisenbank ZAO reflect our 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank operating solely in Russia. They also reflect our assessment of the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, risk position, and liquidity profile, and "above average" funding, as our criteria define these terms. These assessments balance related strengths and weaknesses of the Russian banking system. Furthermore, we consider that the bank has a strong competitive position and brand recognition in the domestic market.

The 'BBB' long-term rating on Raiffeisenbank ZAO is two notches higher than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+'. We view Raiffeisenbank ZAO as a "highly strategic" entity of Raiffeisen Bank International. This is based on Raiffeisenbank ZAO's high operational integration and its alignment with the group's global strategy. Furthermore, the group has shown a strong commitment to the local operation. Raiffeisenbank ZAO also makes an important contribution to the group's financial results. In the first half of 2012, Raiffeisenbank ZAO contributed about one-third of the group's before-tax profit. We believe the parent may provide Raiffeisenbank ZAO with sufficient extraordinary liquidity support in case of need.

Outlook

The stable outlook mirrors the outlook on Russia and reflects our expectation that Raiffeisenbank ZAO's business and risk profiles are unlikely to change materially in the near to medium term.

Future rating actions on Raiffeisenbank ZAO could follow changes to the sovereign ratings, but the two entities are not necessarily automatically linked. At the same time, under our criteria, we generally do not rate banks higher than the sovereign. If we downgraded the Russian Federation and lowered the transfer and convertibility assessment on the sovereign, it would likely trigger a similar rating action on Raiffeisenbank ZAO.

We might lower the ratings on Raiffeisenbank ZAO if the parental relationship significantly weakens, resulting in Raiffeisenbank ZAO having less than "strategically important" status in the group, coupled with a deterioration in the bank's SACP. We nevertheless consider the possibility of both conditions occurring simultaneously as a remote scenario.

We view the near-term likelihood of an upgrade as low and only possible if we also upgraded the sovereign and raised the transfer and convertibility assessment on Russia.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

Russia National Scale Rating ruAAA

SACP bb+

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support +2

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded

Raiffeisenbank ZAO

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3

Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 BBB/A-3

Russia National Scale ruAAA/--/--

Senior Unsecured BBB

Senior Unsecured ruAAA