(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Panasonic Corp. ------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
02-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
13-Dec-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on Panasonic Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2) reflect the company's
technological advantages and product-development strengths in its core digital
products and home appliance business. Its strong ability to improve earnings
by reducing fixed costs and streamlining operating efficiency is also a
supportive factor for the company's stable profits. We expect the company to
have strengthened its business lines after it fully consolidated key group
companies, including Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. and Panasonic Electric Works Co.
Ltd. in 2011. Constraints on the ratings include increasing downward pressure
on the company's competitiveness of its TV businesses and its weakening key
financial ratios due to weak demand and fierce global competition.