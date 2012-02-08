(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysian Reinsurance
Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS)
at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects the reinsurer's sustained premium
growth and consistently robust financial performance. It also
factors in its strong market franchise in Malaysia, as well as
its continued sound capital position relative to its business
profile. On the other hand, the rating is constrained by limited
geographical diversification in its business portfolio,
potential catastrophe exposure, especially from its foreign
businesses, and intense market competition.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Malaysian Re will maintain its sound financial fundamentals,
driven by prudent and experienced management which places heavy
emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to purely
top-line growth.
Malaysian Re is Malaysia's largest reinsurer. Fitch believes
that its market dominance is likely to remain unchallenged,
given its solid franchise and support from local cedants. The
company actively participates in various local industry
initiatives, which has helped to strengthen its relationships
with domestic insurance companies.
Based on preliminary figures for H111 (the period to
end-September 2011), net income was estimated to have totalled
MYR94.1m, up from MYR63.7m a year ago. Fitch believes that the
reinsurer's claim payments from the Thai flooding in 2011 are
unlikely to be significant.
Fitch views that any positive rating action on Malaysian Re
in the near term is unlikely unless there is significant
improvement in its credit profile, alongside an upgrade of the
sovereign rating. Negative rating action may result from
significant deterioration in the reinsurer's credit profile in
terms of market franchise, premium sustainability, operating
performance and capital levels relative to its business profile,
with the combined ratio increasing above 105%, and/or regulatory
capital ratio falling below 160% for an extended period.
Additionally, a negative sovereign rating action on Malaysia
could place downward pressure on the rating.