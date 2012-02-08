(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects the reinsurer's sustained premium growth and consistently robust financial performance. It also factors in its strong market franchise in Malaysia, as well as its continued sound capital position relative to its business profile. On the other hand, the rating is constrained by limited geographical diversification in its business portfolio, potential catastrophe exposure, especially from its foreign businesses, and intense market competition.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Malaysian Re will maintain its sound financial fundamentals, driven by prudent and experienced management which places heavy emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to purely top-line growth.

Malaysian Re is Malaysia's largest reinsurer. Fitch believes that its market dominance is likely to remain unchallenged, given its solid franchise and support from local cedants. The company actively participates in various local industry initiatives, which has helped to strengthen its relationships with domestic insurance companies.

Based on preliminary figures for H111 (the period to end-September 2011), net income was estimated to have totalled MYR94.1m, up from MYR63.7m a year ago. Fitch believes that the reinsurer's claim payments from the Thai flooding in 2011 are unlikely to be significant.

Fitch views that any positive rating action on Malaysian Re in the near term is unlikely unless there is significant improvement in its credit profile, alongside an upgrade of the sovereign rating. Negative rating action may result from significant deterioration in the reinsurer's credit profile in terms of market franchise, premium sustainability, operating performance and capital levels relative to its business profile, with the combined ratio increasing above 105%, and/or regulatory capital ratio falling below 160% for an extended period. Additionally, a negative sovereign rating action on Malaysia could place downward pressure on the rating.