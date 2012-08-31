BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Corp. -------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Durable goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 865613
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Feb-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1
07-Mar-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
Our ratings on Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) reflect its strong and diversified business franchise, stable earnings, and competitive edge in metal products, transportation equipment, and media businesses. On the other hand, they are offset by concentration risk in large exposures due to large-scale investments.
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: