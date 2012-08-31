(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc. ------------------- 31-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 234064
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Sep-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
07-Sep-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Daiwa Securities Group reflect
the group's solid customer base and diverse revenue sources in Japan's retail
and wholesale securities markets. They also reflect its adequate
capitalization and good-quality capital, as well as a sound level of risk
assets in relation to capitalization. On the other hand, the ratings are
constrained by a lack of stability in the group revenue base, which is
vulnerable to fluctuations in the domestic securities market, and continued
weakness in its profitability due to a cost structure that fails to maintain
stable profits.
In recent years, Daiwa Securities Group's earnings have been weak. We hold the
view that it is key for Daiwa to maintain stable profits that are resistant to
market volatility. Daiwa Securities Group posted consolidated net losses in
fiscal 2010 (ended March 2011) and in fiscal 2011 (ended March 2012). The
group engages in the retail, wholesale, asset management, and investment
banking businesses through its operating subsidiaries, including its main
operating subsidiary Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.(Daiwa Securities;
BBB+/Negative/A-2). On a consolidated basis, the group is the second-largest
among Japanese brokerage firms in terms of customer assets under management.
Nevertheless, we have seen fluctuations in the group's earnings because they
are susceptible to volatility in the securities market, especially in the
wholesale business. The earnings are also exposed to high correlation among
its core businesses. The group, in particular its wholesale business, has been
struggling after the global financial crisis, and it has posted losses due to
weak revenues. It has implemented a plan to cut costs by JPY60 billion and
increase revenues by JPY40 billion by the end of fiscal 2014 (ending March 31,
2015). It aims to bring its cost structure in line with its revenues. However,
the outlook for securities markets remains unclear, in our view, and markets
are likely to take time to fully recover. Therefore, securing stable profits
is likely a key factor for the group to maintain its current level of credit
quality.
In Standard & Poor's view, the group's major market and credit risks include
those related to its trading and underwriting businesses, principal
investments, and shares that Daiwa Securities Group Inc. holds for strategic
investment purposes. The majority of the group's trading and underwriting
exposures consist of intermediary services for clients, which are mainly
short-term holdings. Structured bonds issued for the purpose of retail sales
are exposed to risks related to counter positions against currency and
interest rate fluctuations, sometimes for relatively long periods of time when
such bonds are held by customers. The group has generally hedged its exposure
to intermediary services for clients. However, risks partly emerged after the
financial crisis in late 2008, as the group was unable to effectively exercise
hedges while volatility rose above expectations, or because hedging costs
sharply rose. The positions that were not hedged are now subject to direct
risks relating to currency and interest rates. As such, risks will emerge when
market conditions turn negative in relation to the group's positions.
The group maintains an adequate level of capitalization, in our view. Its
consolidated Tier 1 capital ratio, under Basel requirements, stood at 25.4% as
of March 31, 2012. Its asset quality is high, as it does not issue preferred
securities.
The counterparty credit rating on Daiwa Securities is one notch higher than
its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'. Based on our assessment, we
believe that there is moderate likelihood that Daiwa Securities would receive
extraordinary support from the government by means of special liquidity
injections under the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Act or through other tailored
assistance in an event of distress.
The rating on Daiwa Securities Group is one notch lower than the rating on its
core subsidiary, Daiwa Securities, reflecting the holding company's structural
subordination. If the financial conditions of Daiwa Securities
deteriorate--for example, if its regulatory capital adequacy ratio falls below
required levels--regulators may restrict the dividend payments that the
subsidiary can make to the holding company.