(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

Overview

-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Turon Bank.

-- Our ratings on Turon Bank reflect the 'b+' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan, as well as our assessment of the bank's moderate business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The ratings on the bank reflect its stand-alone creditworthiness and do not include any uplift for extraordinary support.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will improve its capital position via external capital injections to comply with regulatory requirements with a margin of at least 100 basis points.

Rating Action

On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Turon Bank. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Turon Bank reflect its 'b+' anchor, as well as our view of the bank's "moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile is 'b-'.