Aug 31 -

Overview

-- Lithuania's economy and public finances continue to recover from a sharp decline in 2009.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Lithuania.

-- On May 15, 2012, we published our methodology to link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.

-- Based on our criteria, we are raising our short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Lithuania to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the government's commitment to budgetary and structural policies that support more sustainable economic growth and private sector deleveraging.

Rating Action

On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'A-2' from 'A-3' its foreign and local currency short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Lithuania. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Lithuania. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains unchanged at 'A'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Lithuania balance our assessment of a proven political commitment to sound economic and fiscal policies, which anchors the currency board regime, against its more-limited monetary and fiscal policy flexibility--a characteristic of the government's monetary regime--and its moderate, although declining, external indebtedness.

After posting the EU's second-highest real GDP growth rate of 5.9%, the Lithuanian economy decelerated to 3.0% year-on-year growth in the first half of 2012 due to weaker-than-expected external demand. We believe that investments in tradable sectors--financed by reinvested earnings of exporters, greenfield FDI, and public investment supported by EU funds--as well as improving domestic consumption will be the main growth drivers.

In our view, the Lithuanian government has made significant progress in consolidating the public finances. The fiscal target for 2012 is for a 3.0% deficit on the accruals-based EU ESA 95 accounting standard--down from a peak of over 9% in 2009--supported by widespread expenditure cuts and anticipated higher dividends from public enterprises. We see significant risks that the 2012 final budget deficit will be marginally higher than the target, as the central government net borrowing calculated on a cash basis in the first half has already accounted for about 2.4% of the expected full-year GDP. This represents only a marginal improvement on last year's deficit over the same period.

We consider that fiscal prudence is particularly important for Lithuania as its currency board affords it no meaningful monetary or exchange rate flexibility. We expect fiscal deficits to continue declining over the medium term and for consolidation efforts to be helped by a forecast return to strong economic growth. That said, the external environment is uncertain and the budget outturn will depend on the commitment of the government, after the October 2012 general elections, to further fiscal consolidation.

In our opinion, the potential cost to the government of financial sector losses is limited. Lithuania's financial system is dominated by foreign banks, mostly Nordic, which supported their Baltic subsidiaries during the 2008-2009 global recession. Although many parent banks are now expecting their Lithuanian subsidiaries to fund themselves more from domestic business, we believe that if external financing conditions deteriorated again, shareholder cross-border funding would be forthcoming. At the same time, the government has allowed a non-systemically important bank to fail.

Due to the currency board arrangement, Lithuanian monetary policy is primarily driven by external factors. The central bank has limited ability to control money conditions or act as a lender of last resort. In July 2012 year-on-year inflation was 2.9%, compared with 3.5% in December 2011. Though currently declining, inflation may pick up again later in the year when gas and heating prices for households are expected to rise. Unless inflation moderates further, Lithuania may not meet the inflation criteria to qualify for euro adoption in 2014-2015. Whatever the case, we believe that Lithuania's authorities may hesitate to apply for eurozone membership for as long as the economic and debt crises in the eurozone persist.

The raising of the short-term ratings reflects the revision of our criteria regarding the link between long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings. According to our revised criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign government is derived directly and solely from the long-term rating (for more details, see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of the government's commitment to budgetary and structural policies that support more sustainable economic growth prospects and private sector deleveraging.

We could raise the ratings if the external debt burden continues to decline and investment brings greater economic diversification. Should a new government adopt policies that rein in deficits and support economic growth such that the government debt burden falls, we could also raise the ratings.

On the other hand, a weakening of political commitment to fiscal consolidation or diminished access to external financing could put downward pressure on the ratings.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded

To From

Lithuania (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3

Short-Term Debt A-2 A-3

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A

Senior Unsecured BBB