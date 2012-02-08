(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Hungarian Raiffeisen Bank Zrt's (RB) Support Rating at '2'.

Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating as it is no longer considered relevant to the agency's coverage. The agency will no longer provide analytical coverage of RB.

In Fitch's opinion, there is a high probability that RB (73.24% owned by Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International ; RBI, 'A'/Stable) would receive support from its parent if required.