BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
Aug 31 Magellan Mortgages No 2 plc
* Moody's updates on Magellan Mortgages No. 2
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: