Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. -------------- 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Israel

Primary SIC: Aircraft

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jul-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

30-Apr-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on 100% state-owned aerospace and defense group Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) are based on the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bb-', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the State of Israel (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to IAI in the event of financial distress.

We consider IAI to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of IAI's:

-- "Very important" role in Israel's economy, due to the group's range of defense products, some of which are important for the Ministry of Defense; and

-- "Strong" link with the Israeli state, considering its full ownership of IAI.

Our assessment of IAI's SACP is supported by our view of its well-diversified order backlog, broad geographic positions in defense markets, which result in relatively low dependence on the domestic military budget, and good market positions resulting from the group's technological strengths.

In our opinion, the group's heavy cost structure and lack of scale, resulting in below-average operating margins and ongoing restructuring needs, offset the abovementioned strengths. The ratings take into account what we view as IAI's significant exposure to the cyclical commercial aerospace markets and highly competitive maintenance, repair, and overhaul segment, as well as the group's high sensitivity to the volatile U.S. dollar exchange rate.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that the generally predictable military business will remain the main profit driver in 2012, with the military aircraft and missiles systems divisions, and military electronics segment (Elta Systems Ltd.) positioned favorably for future earnings growth. We anticipate that the defense segment will come under pressure in the medium term, as a result of austerity measures affecting military budgets across the developed world. We also believe that the civil segment will demonstrate very gradual modest growth on the back of business jet market recovery and the ramp up of Boeing-787 production where IAI manufactures aero structure parts. Medium-term operating performance should also benefit from the reciprocal agreement with Italy for $1 billion worth of military supplies, and the recent contract for Amos-6 communications satellite production, expected to be launched in 2015. In our view, margins in all segments will be under pressure compared with 2011, reflecting less favorable conditions in the end markets.

On a consolidated basis, we anticipate that the group will likely post flat revenues year-on-year in 2012. At the same time, we anticipate that IAI's adjusted EBITDA margin will fall back to about 6% from 6.5% in 2011, despite the group's ongoing restructuring actions aimed at improving efficiency. This is due to the group's heavy cost structure, sensitivity to the U.S. dollar exchange rate, and the start-up phase of some new projects. We forecast that IAI should be able to post low single-digit revenue growth in 2013 and achieve a Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin of about 6.5%, in line with its pre-crisis three- and five-year averages, through capitalizing on the pick-up of the civil aviation market and advancement in its projects.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, IAI's firm contractual backlog of about $8.7 billion represented 2.5x annual revenues, which we view as satisfactory. We understand that IAI plans to deliver about 60% of this backlog by the end of 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We believe that IAI's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be between 20% and 25% in 2012, and we anticipate that the ratio will likely improve to more than 25% in 2013 as earnings grow. We base this forecast on our view of the positive market trends in most of IAI's markets and its growth in emerging markets. We also believe that IAI's operating cash flow will increase due to strong advances from customers, while capital expenditure will remain moderate at about 3% of sales. We also do not expect self-financed research and development (R&D) costs to exceed 4.5% of sales. We anticipate that shareholder remuneration will be similar to previous years.

In our view, IAI will be able to generate strong positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012, supported by strong working capital inflow per management guidance, and will post positive FOCF in 2013 as well.

IAI's capital structure benefits, in our opinion, from customers' considerable advance payments, totaling about 25% of the order book. These payments reduce the need for debt financing. We do not treat the excess of advance payments over progress billings as a debt-like liability, nor do we assign any surplus cash benefit in relation to IAI's adjusted debt of $715 million. We will continue to closely monitor the development of IAI's advance funding relative to its order book and order intake.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We assess IAI's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. As of March 31, 2012, IAI had substantial cash and cash equivalents totaling $911 million and marketable securities of $692 million. IAI's high level of advance payments received in excess of billings inflates the balance of liquid funds.

Our assessment of liquidity as "adequate"' reflects the following factors:

-- We anticipate that IAI's sources of liquidity will cover the projected uses (such as moderate levels of capex, acquisitions, and dividend payments) by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months and in full the year after.

-- We forecast that discretionary cash flow will be positive in 2012 and 2013, reflecting a stable level of FFO generation and large advance payment with respect to a large new contract.

-- Government and other customer financing of R&D is also supportive for IAI's liquidity position.

IAI uses its main bank facilities to provide its customers with down payment guarantees. These facilities are subject to financial covenants, which include debt to EBITDA leverage, debt service coverage, and a test on shareholders' equity. Some of the covenants exclude contributions from Elta Systems, IAI's wholly-owned subsidiary. We believe that IAI will maintain the adequate headroom under its covenants in 2012 and beyond.

IAI's long-term funding is based on the Israeli capital markets. Bond debt has no rating triggers or financial covenants that could provoke prepayment. Short-term maturities are minimal ($18 million in 2012) while the group will start amortizing one of its bonds series in 2013, paying $129 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assessment that IAI will benefit from both its satisfactory order backlog in the civil and military sectors as well as some recovery in the civil market. We also anticipate stable EBITDA margins of about 6.0%-6.5% in the next 24 months, which should allow IAI to post FFO to debt of 20%-25% in that period. We consider this level commensurate with the company's 'bb-' SACP and our 'BBB-' rating.

We could take a negative rating action if we believe that the unfavorable movements in the U.S. dollar are hindering IAI's operating performance or if there is a significant reduction in defense orders. These events could, in our view, translate into an EBITDA margin of 5% or less leading to a fall in the FFO-to-debt ratio to the mid-to low teens. A potential negative impact on the ratings is also possible in the event of any adverse developments in liquidity or volume of advance payments, or a material ownership change or the privatization of IAI, which would adversely affect our assessment of the company as a GRE.

We could consider a positive rating action if IAI improves its current profitability, achieving a consistent EBITDA margin of close to 7% and sustainable FFO to debt of more than 30%. This is possible if recovery in the civil segment is sustainable, and the group continues to renew its backlog of military contracts, while also executing the orders in the current backlog in a timely manner.

