BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Asian Development Bank ------------------------ 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Supranational
Primary SIC: Sovereign owned
banks
Mult. CUSIP6: 045167
Mult. CUSIP6: 04517P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Jan-1990 AAA/A-1+ --/--
02-Apr-1971 AAA/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Asian Development Bank (AsDB) reflects the bank's healthy financial profile, conservative financial and risk policies, and strong shareholders' support. AsDB's inherent credit risk as a multilateral financial agency lending to members with low sovereign credit ratings tempers the above strengths.
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: