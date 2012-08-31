Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Asian Development Bank

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Supranational

Primary SIC: Sovereign owned

banks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Jan-1990 AAA/A-1+ --/--

02-Apr-1971 AAA/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on Asian Development Bank (AsDB) reflects the bank's healthy financial profile, conservative financial and risk policies, and strong shareholders' support. AsDB's inherent credit risk as a multilateral financial agency lending to members with low sovereign credit ratings tempers the above strengths.