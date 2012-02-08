(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings' latest quarterly European fixed income investor survey, representing the views of managers of an estimated USD7.1trn of fixed income assets, shows that the majority of investors still regard sovereign CDS as useful. This is despite the uncertainty surrounding whether the treatment of Greek debt write-downs by ISDA would constitute a 'credit event' that triggered CDS contracts.

"More than two thirds of investors said they plan to continue using sovereign CDS for hedging and investment purposes at current levels," said Monica Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research group. "This is despite the fact that in ISDA's opinion, voluntary exchanges of Greek debt are unlikely to trigger payments under existing CDS contracts."

Although 28% of survey respondents said they plan to reduce their utilisation of sovereign CDS in response to the lack of a credit event trigger by the ISDA Determinations Committee, only 10% signalled the decrease would be significant, while the remaining 18% indicated a more limited reduction. A small minority of 4% said they expect to increase their sovereign CDS use.

"Although liquidity in Greece CDS has long since dried up with the market pricing the six month contract of Greece at over 20,000 basis points, implying an imminent default, today's survey results point to the continued use of sovereign CDS by investors more generally. This is reflected in CDS liquidity trends too, where developed market sovereigns are currently at their most liquid level since Fitch Solutions began tracking liquidity in March 2009," said Thomas Aubrey, Managing Director of Fitch Solutions.

The Q112 survey was conducted between 4 and 31 January. Established in 2007, Fitch's quarterly European Senior Fixed Income Investor Survey is a leading indicator of investor sentiment that provides valuable insight into the opinions of professional asset managers regarding the state of the European credit markets. Fitch will publish the full survey results in a report in mid-February.