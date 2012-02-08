(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating and 'cnA-' long-term Greater
China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of five-year
U.S.-dollar fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Wiseyear
Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Kerry Properties Ltd.
(BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-). The proposed notes will be a drawdown
under the US$1 billion medium-term notes program that Kerry
unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees. The rating on the
notes is subject to our review of the finalized issue
documentation. Kerry will use the notes proceeds for general
corporate purposes, including refinancing of maturing debts.
The rating on Kerry reflects the Hong Kong-based diversified
property company's satisfactory recurring income, established
brand name in China through key investment property assets, and
good funding flexibility.
Rating weaknesses include Kerry's: (1) weakening profit
margin, partially due to the increased contribution from the
logistics business; (2) capital-intensive business model that
gradually generates cash flow but requires large upfront capital
outlay; and (3) growing exposure to the volatile Chinese real
estate market. The property development market is cyclical. The
outlook for both the Hong Kong and the Chinese market is
uncertain due to weak global economic conditions and both
governments' austerity measures. Kerry's limited number of
project launches adds to the volatility in its property sales
business.
The stable outlook on Kerry reflects our expectation that
the company's recurring income will gradually increase over the
next two to three years as it completes more investment
properties in China. We expect Kerry's liquidity to remain
adequate and its financial risk profile to remain intermediate.
The company's cautious execution of its property development
expansion and land replenishment in the next two years is likely
to support its financial risk profile.
