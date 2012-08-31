Aug 31 - Expectations for a sustained period of lower prices
will push more mining companies to follow the example of BHP Billiton (BHPB) in
trimming capital expenditure and reassessing major projects, Fitch Ratings says.
While sustained lower market prices will harm margins and cashflows, BHP
Billiton's decision to defer spending on two major projects shows that miners
have the time to respond in an orderly manner, limiting the negative credit
impact. This is in contrast with 2009, when prices fell rapidly and
dramatically, limiting the ability of producers to protect their credit
profiles. Even under Fitch's more conservative commodity price assumptions,
appropriate early stage action by miners to reduce capex and other cash
outgoings should ensure that adequate rating headroom is maintained for a
majority of rated companies.
BHP's decisions to review the timing and scope of the Port Hedland Outer Harbour
and Olympic Dam projects is a sensible response to the current environment, as
the expected volumes from these projects can be partially met by other less
capital intensive projects.
In the case of the Olympic Dam uranium/copper mine, the capex spend-to
additional volume ratio of the previously planned expansion was high compared to
other copper options available to BHPB. This difference reflects the
infrastructure and other costs of converting the mine from an underground to
open pit operation. Doubts about the economics of the project have long existed,
which have not been helped by a perfect storm of rising mining industry
inflation, falling copper prices and uncertainty over long-term uranium demand
caused by the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
At the Port Hedland project, specific considerations also apply. BHPB indicated
that it had identified the potential to increase iron ore shipments from the
existing inner harbour at significantly lower cost than constructing the outer
harbour project. Significantly, the underlying resources remain in the ground
and BHPB has the option to restart both projects if iron ore demand exceeds the
capacity of the Port Hedland harbour or if rising prices or a less capital
intensive design can improve the economics of the Olympic Dam expansion.