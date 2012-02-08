Feb 08 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our ratings on Estia Mortgage Finance
II's class A and B notes.
-- We have also lowered our rating on the class C notes to
'B+ (sf)' from 'BB- (sf)'.
-- This transaction is backed by a pool of prime residential
mortgages in Greece, originated by Piraeus Bank.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit
ratings on Estia Mortgage Finance II PLC's class A and B notes.
Concurrently, we lowered our rating on the class C notes to 'B+
(sf)' from 'BB- (sf)' (see list below). This transaction is
backed by a pool of prime residential mortgages in Greece
(Hellenic Republic) that were originated by Piraeus Bank S.A.
(CCC/Negative/C).
The assets backing the transaction have continued to
deleverage, and they have a low weighted-average loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio equal to 50.97%. The portfolio also benefits from a
well seasoned pool of assets (the weighted-average seasoning is
59.80 months). However, due to the deteriorating arrears
performance, we have lowered our rating on the class C notes.
The performance of the assets in this pool has significantly
deteriorated since second-quarter (Q2) 2010. Total arrears
levels have increased evenly across all buckets, to 14.64% in
October 2011 from 9.83% in July 2010. There has also been an
increase in defaults during this period, with cumulative
defaults currently at 2.44%, up from 1.49% in July 2010.
For this transaction, we have applied our general criteria
for credit ratings (see "Principles Of Credit Ratings,"
published on Feb. 16, 2011) and followed the methodology and
assumptions outlined in our Italian RMBS criteria (see
"Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating
Italian Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on
Jan. 6, 2009, and "Criteria for Rating Italian Residential
Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on July 16, 2002). Our
view is that Greece's weak economic environment could have a
negative effect on obligors repaying their debts, leading to
Greek structured finance transactions experiencing higher
defaults and delinquencies. To adjust for this increased risk,
we approximately doubled our 'BB' initial default expectations
as specified in our Italian RMBS criteria, in our credit
analysis for each rating level. We have also applied our
increased foreclosure timing assumption of 84 months from 72
months following our assessment of the new bankruptcy law (see
"Rating Actions Taken On 28 Tranches In 15 Greek ABS And RMBS
Transactions," published on April 7, 2011, and "Cash Flow
Criteria for European RMBS Transactions," published on Nov. 20,
2003).
Due to our July 27, 2011 downgrade of Greece to
CC/Negative/C and the application of our criteria, in our
current assessment of Greek country risk in structured finance
transactions backed by Greek assets, the maximum achievable
rating is 'BB+' (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU
Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on
June 14, 2011). This is subject to further adjustments if our
view of Greece's country risks changes.
On July 27, 2011, we published an article where we indicated
that our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Greece
would be reset if it were to leave the single currency (see
"Long-Term Sovereign Rating On Greece Cut To 'CC' On Likely
Default; Outlook Negative," published on July 27, 2011). This
would lead to a reassessment and possible lowering of our
structured finance country rating ceiling. Furthermore, were
Greece to leave the single currency, this transaction would
likely become exposed to unhedged currency risk, in our opinion.
Both of these considerations would likely lead to further rating
action on all tranches of this transaction.
Both counterparties to this transaction (Citibank N.A.
and UBS AG
) have higher ratings than the ratings on the
notes; therefore, the ratings on the counterparties do not
influence our ratings on the notes.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at