We understand that the Egyptian government remains in talks with the
international donor community in order to gain up to $12 billion (4.7% of GDP)
in support for its financing needs, of which around $4.8 billion (1.9% of GDP)
could come from the IMF, following the Egyptian government's official request
for this amount on Aug. 22, 2012. Such foreign currency inflows would likely
be supportive of budgetary financing and the level of international reserves
held at the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). In our base case, however, we assume
that the government will manage to continue funding itself through the
domestic banking system, at high interest rates. We also assume that the
economy's external financing needs will be met by a run-down of the bank and
non-bank private sector's net asset positions and increased public sector
borrowing alongside a modest return of FDI as the political situation
stabilizes.
In our view, however, the longer foreign exchange reserves remain at their
currently depleted levels ($14 billion in July 2012) the more likely a
disorderly currency devaluation becomes. We believe that a managed devaluation
could provide some respite for Egypt's external financing needs. However, in
order to smooth the transition to a more flexible exchange rate, tighter
fiscal and monetary policies will likely be required.
Egypt has low levels of wealth. We estimate GDP per capita at $3,000 in 2012.
We project real GDP per capita growth to decelerate to around 1.5% over
2012-2015, having averaged 3.6% in the previous six years. In our view, a
combination of a continued poor outlook for tourism and lower foreign
investment will act as a major drag on economic activity.
Since January 2011, Egypt has been politically volatile. Its ultimate
constitutional basis, priorities, and scope of government operations (ahead of
scheduled elections) remain unclear. However, we currently view the vested
interest groups, such as the military, as broadly retaining the privileges and
powers they had in the Mubarak era. Much depends on the content of the new
constitution, which we expect will be written by end-September 2012, followed
by a referendum on its content then parliamentary elections within two months
once the constitution is approved.
We view the Egyptian banking sector's low dependence on external financing as
a strength in the current funding environment. CBE data shows that the
loan-to-deposit ratio was 50% in December 2011 (latest data). However, we also
note that local commercial banks have large holdings of central government
Treasury bills and bonds at 56% of total banking system assets as of April
2012. In our view, the monetary transmission mechanism (the process by which
monetary policy decisions affect the economy and price levels) has improved in
recent years, but that overall monetary policy flexibility is low largely due
to the managed nature of the exchange rate.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the ratings if
political or social tensions were to escalate again. Moreover, the willingness
of international donors/lenders to extend much-needed support could weaken if
the Egyptian authorities are unable to effectively address ongoing economic,
fiscal, and external challenges.
Conversely, if Egypt's political transition strengthens the social contract
and if external pressures ease--an indication of which would be an increase in
net international reserves--we could revise the outlook to stable.
