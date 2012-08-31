(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
Ratings -- Plovdiv (City of) -------------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/-- Country: Bulgaria
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--
10-Dec-2004 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR25.565 mil 2.875% med-term nts due
10/31/2021 BB+ 12-Feb-2007