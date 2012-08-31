(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We note a gradual improvement in the City of Plovdiv's budgetary
flexibility, mainly due to its increased responsibility for managing its own
revenues.
-- Although we consider that management practices have improved, we still
see the city's lack of financial planning as a negative for the rating.
-- We are revising the outlook on the City of Plovdiv to positive and
affirming the 'BB+' ratings.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Plovdiv will be
able to address its infrastructure needs with only a gradual debt accumulation
and while maintaining its liquidity position.
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the Bulgarian City of Plovdiv to positive from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'BB+' long-term issuer credit rating on the city.
Rationale
The rating on Bulgaria's second-largest city, Plovdiv, is constrained by the
city's limited financial predictability, relatively low economic wealth, and
the anticipated implementation of its investment program, which we consider
could lead to a large and volatile budget deficit. Nevertheless, Plovdiv
benefits from a favorable debt profile, the increased responsibility of
managing its own revenues, and a good liquidity position.
Uncertainty over future Bulgarian intergovernmental reforms, a broad revision
of the city's long-term financial plans after a post-election reorganization
of the city's administration, and in our view significant infrastructure needs
make the city's financial policy less predictable in the medium term. We
therefore consider that the city's budgetary performance could be more
volatile.
We consider that Plovdiv's modest economic recovery and low levels of wealth
could constrain revenue growth. We estimate the city's GDP per capita at about
a moderate $7,000 in 2011. In our base-case scenario, we expect the city's
economy to recover slowly after stagnating in 2008-2010. We forecast Plovdiv's
GDP to expand by 2.0% on average over 2012-2015, which is in line with our
forecast for Bulgaria's economic growth.
In line with our base-case scenario, we expect the city's operating
performance to weaken in 2013-2015, although it should remain sound after a
significant improvement in 2011-2012 owing to cuts in maintenance costs and a
higher collection rate of municipal taxes and charges. Going forward, we
expect a rebound in operating expenditure to make up for reductions in
previous years. Therefore, we expect the city's adjusted operating surplus
(net of state-delegated tasks and revenues) as a percentage of adjusted
operating revenues to gradually weaken to 7.6% in 2015 compared with a
projected 12.2% in 2011-2012 on average.
We consider that the city is benefitting from increased responsibility with
regard to the management of its taxes and charges. For example, while the
central government controls the tax base and sets the floor and ceiling tax
rates, the city can raise up to 50% of operating revenues if the tax rates are
set at the maximum level and collectability rates remain unchanged.
The city is striving for increased investment in local infrastructure and has
a strong focus on transport and water projects, as well as sport facilities.
Its adjusted deficit after capital accounts, as a percentage of adjusted total
revenues, is therefore likely to increase to about 16% on average after a
surplus of about 6% in 2011-2012. We consider that this indicator could be
more volatile and prone to downward pressure unless the city has a medium-term
capital investment plan in place. Nevertheless, our base-case scenario assumes
that the city will continue to receive regular payments from the central
government for the disposal and processing of the capital city's waste. We
believe it will also continue to benefit from EU funds. These measures should
reduce the city's rate of debt accumulation.
As a result of the city's widening deficit, we expect its tax-supported debt
as a percentage of adjusted operating revenues could increase to 90% by
year-end 2015 from the 42% projected by the end of 2012. Due to its reliance
on long-term borrowings, however, Plovdiv's debt service will remain below a
modest 8% of adjusted operating revenues over 2013-2015. The city has very
little involvement in the local economy, therefore its contingent liabilities
remain limited.
Liquidity
In line with our methodology, we consider Plovdiv's liquidity to be neutral to
the rating. Our assessment reflects our expectation that the city's average
cash on accounts will well exceed its debt service falling due in the next 12
months. However, we expect the city's liquidity position to be volatile owing
to its uncertain investment policy, high levels of cash reserved for
state-delegated tasks, and its exposure to credit risks from the Bulgarian
banking system. The city's access to external liquidity in the context of
Bulgaria's relatively weak banking sector and shallow capital market will
likely remain limited, in our view.
From Aug. 1, 2011 to July 1, 2012 the city's average cash accounted for about
Bulgarian lev (BGN) 19 million. This almost exceeds its debt service falling
due in the next 12 months by 3x.
The city's debt service consists of an evenly amortizing bond and interest
payments on this bond. In our base-case scenario, we expect the city to
continue to rely on long-term debt that will keep its debt service stable at
least until 2015.
At the same time, we believe that the city's average cash will be volatile
over 2012-2013 due to the implementation of its ambitious investment program,
a relatively high component of cash that can be used to finance
state-delegated tasks, and exposure to Bulgarian banks with lower
creditworthiness.
Since the beginning of 2011, cash allocated for state-delegated tasks has
accounted for about 60% of the city's total cash available. We assume that the
city will retain almost unlimited access to this cash as far as
state-delegated tasks are properly funded.
The city holds free cash on accounts and deposits of unrated banks and those
with low credit ratings, but we do not apply a haircut to cash holdings. We
understand that banks in Bulgaria are legally obliged to hold Bulgarian
treasuries as collateral for municipalities' cash holdings at a special
account at the Bulgarian National Bank. Nevertheless, if the Bulgarian
National Bank were to revise its policy, we could revise our assessment of the
city's liquidity position downward.
We view the city's access to external liquidity as being limited, on account
of Bulgaria's weak domestic banking sector, as reflected in our banking
industry country risk assessment (BICRA) score of '7' (1 being the lowest
risk, and 10 being the highest; see "Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessments," published July 15, 2011).
Recovery analysis
Plovdiv's senior unsecured debt is rated 'BB+'. The '3' recovery rating on
this debt indicates our expectation of a "meaningful" recovery from 50% to 70%
in an event of payment default.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Plovdiv will be able to
address its infrastructure needs with only a gradual debt accumulation and
while maintaining its liquidity position. This is due to capital transfers
from the central government and EU funds, the city's relatively high budgetary
flexibility, and the gradual implementation of its investment program.
We could raise the rating in the next 12 months if we observe that the city's
management implements its medium-term financial plan, thereby addressing the
city's infrastructure needs. In line with our upside scenario, the city's
deficit after capital accounts would broadly stabilize at about 10% of
adjusted total revenues on average over the next two-to-three years and result
in a gradual accumulation of debt and a structurally stronger liquidity
position. In our upside scenario, we expect the city's tax-supported debt to
remain below 100% of adjusted operating revenues for the next five years.
We could revise the outlook to stable within next 12 months, if, as in our
base-case scenario, Plovdiv's budgetary performance and liquidity position
remain unpredictable and volatile.
