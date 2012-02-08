Feb 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'A-' rating to BAA Funding's CHF400 million class A15 notes.

-- BAA Funding will use the proceeds from the issuance to refinance part of its existing debt.

-- This is a corporate securitization transaction that provides first-ranking security over the securitized assets that include Heathrow and Stansted airports and the Heathrow Express rail link.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' credit rating to BAA Funding Ltd.'s CHF400 million class A15 fixed-rate note issuance under the issuer's GBP50 billion multicurrency program. The outlook is stable.

The CHF400 million notes have an annual coupon of 2.5% and a legal final maturity of 2017.

BAA Funding is designed to consolidate debt for BAA Ltd.'s core portfolio under a single program of debt issuance. Further debt issuance, including bank debt and rated notes, is permitted.

Under the program, BAA Funding may issue:

-- Total senior net debt (class A bonds plus any senior debt issued by the borrower group ranking pari passu with the class A notes), up to a debt-to-regulatory asset base (RAB) ratio of 70.0% before April 1, 2018, and 72.5% thereafter; and

-- Total net debt (senior net debt together with the class B notes plus any junior debt issued by the borrower group ranking pari passu with the class B notes), up to an aggregate debt-to-RAB ratio of 85%.

In our opinion, the interest rate achieved through the bond issuance has been somewhat better than anticipated, generating a marginal increase in the interest coverage covenant compared with the scenarios we ran for our last transaction update regarding this program (see "Transaction Update: BAA Funding Ltd.," published on Sept. 16, 2011).

BAA Funding will use the proceeds from the new issuance to prepay part of the existing bank facility. As such, we do not expect the overall leverage to change materially, and leverage will be maintained materially below the covenant thresholds. In our view, as this issuance serves to lengthen the maturity profile, this will favorably affect refinance risk in the short term.

Our view of BAA Funding business profile remains "excellent"--reflecting our view that Heathrow Airport benefits from an unrivalled competitive position as the largest hub airport in Europe. It will continue to attract high air traffic levels, has demonstrated traffic and retail revenue resilience in the midst of a major period of economic stress, and benefits from supportive single-till regulation (where retail and property activities subsidize aeronautical activities). Heathrow also benefits from a strong catchment area with good public transportation links. We also believe that although Stansted Airport is more volatile than Heathrow in terms of passenger volumes, it provides some diversification benefits.

We continue to view the performance of the securitized group, including Heathrow, to be in line with our expectations. In 2011, BAA passenger numbers for the securitized airports grew by 3.7%, with Heathrow reporting 5.5% growth, while Stansted saw a decline of 2.8%. The growth in Heathrow's passenger numbers was due to good demand for services, and also benefited from the non-recurrence of several events experienced in 2010--including volcanic ash disturbances, strikes by British Airways' crew, and closure of the airport in December 2010 due to heavy snow. In our opinion, this is likely to mean that BAA's performance has remained strong since the results for the nine months to September 2011 were published, when EBITDA had grown by 17.1%.

BAA Funding provides first-ranking security over the two designated airports (Heathrow and Stansted) and the Heathrow Express rail link. This issuance is in accordance with BAA's previously stated intention to refinance part of its existing bank debt with capital markets issuance. This serves to lengthen the group's debt maturity profile. Principal and interest for the financing group's obligations will be serviced through various revenue sources, but primarily through passenger charges.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Economic Outlook: Back In Recession, Dec. 1, 2011

-- Transaction Update: BAA Funding Ltd., Sept. 16, 2011

-- Report Card: U.K. Corporate Securitization Performance Is Mostly Stable, But Can Pubs Handle Another Downturn?, Nov. 21, 2011

-- Industry Report Card: European Airports Are On A Solid Footing To Weather A Slowdown, Nov. 7, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology For Rating And Surveilling European Corporate Securitizations, Jan. 23, 2008

-- Overview Of Legal And Analytical Challenges In Rating U.K. Corporate Securitizations, Jan. 18, 2007