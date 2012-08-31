Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers AGCS AG, the main carrier of the
AGCS group, to be integral to Allianz SE's strategy. This is owing to AGCS
AG's status as the Allianz group's dedicated carrier for global industrial and
specialty lines business, as the second-largest property and casualty insurer
within the Allianz group; its competitive position; and strong capitalization.
The core status of AGCS France stems from the company's operational
integration with AGCS and management's plans for full integration. The core
status of AGR U.S. is based on its operational integration with AGCS, its
strategic role for the global corporate lines business, and the stop-loss
protection provided by AGCS AG for AGR U.S.'s entire portfolio. The core
status of AZFM reflects the comprehensive reinsurance agreement that it has
with AGCS AG. AGCS is a significant contributor to Allianz SE's property and
casualty operations, accounting for 13% of Allianz SE's operating profit in
this segment in 2011.
In our view, AGCS' creditworthiness is underpinned by strong capitalization,
strong underwriting results, and management's demonstrated ability to
implement its global strategy. These factors are partly offset by the ongoing
pressure on earnings from a soft pricing climate, although it has improved
slightly in 2012; lower investment returns, and high investments in
information technology (IT) to further optimize the integration of additional
portfolios into AGCS' globally consistent platforms and improve the
realization of cost synergies.
We expect AGCS' capitalization to remain strong because of its currently
extremely strong capital adequacy and adequate reserving with loss reserves
covering gross premiums by 1.8x. Further business expansion and exposure to
catastrophes or other large loss events would require AGCS, in our view, to
operate with capital adequacy above what we consider to be strong. In
addition, we believe that Allianz SE is committed to maintaining AGCS'
capitalization at a level commensurate with our expectations for a core
operation and to support AGCS financially if necessary.
AGCS' operating performance remains strong, but is still currently hampered by
a softening underwriting cycle in several lines of business and regions, as
well as by lower investment returns. The company again experienced large
catastrophe losses in 2011, owing to the Japanese earthquake and tsunami, the
floods in Australia and Thailand, and the earthquake in New Zealand. However,
strong underwriting discipline, a well-diversified portfolio, and sound
reinsurance contracts enabled the company to partly offset these losses.
Despite these large losses, the reported combined ratio remained stable at
93%. The return on revenues consequently remained stable as well at 16%, after
15% in 2010. In both years, the results were positively influenced by reserve
releases of about 18 percentage points of the combined ratio in 2011 and 10
percentage points in 2010. We therefore estimate the underlying combined ratio
to have been about 97% in 2011 and 95% in 2010, after adjusting for the
natural catastrophes and a normalized reserve release of 4% each.
We think that rates might remain under pressure in 2012, although to a lesser
extent than in prior years, mainly owing to a highly competitive market
environment with a high level of capacity and only selective rate increases in
some business lines that have been hit by large losses. Furthermore, the
company's exposure to sizable catastrophe losses and the still challenging
market and economic conditions may cause volatility in AGCS' earnings.
However, we still expect the underlying combined ratio to reach at least 97%
and the return on revenues to remain higher than 10%, leading to an operating
profit of about EUR 450 million for 2012 and 2013.
We view AGCS' strong track record of strategy implementation and integration
as a positive rating factor. As Allianz SE's dedicated carrier for industrial
and specialty lines business, the company has been actively widening its
branch and subsidiary network, taking over portfolios from various
subsidiaries of Allianz SE. We think that the company will likely continue to
grow organically, increasing its truly global footprint, among others things
through a newly created company in South America (Brazil), which will be an
affiliate of AGCS' subsidiary Allianz Risk Transfer AG (AA-/Negative/A-1+).
Management has a demonstrated track record of integrating portfolios and
entities into AGCS' systems and processes.
AGCS has a strong competitive position in Europe, benefiting from its ability
to offer significant capacity, brand strength, and strong underwriting
services. We view its position in the U.S. markets as good, and it is
developing through the diversification of the business mix. AGCS' being
structured within the Allianz group has further improved the customer
interface and operational controls through a unified technical infrastructure,
harmonized product and distribution policy, and the transfer of regional
industrial and specialty lines portfolios throughout the Allianz group to
AGCS' entities and branches. However, the group's full operation under the
globally consistent platform requires further development of the IT platforms
because of the business expansion. The investments undertaken in this respect
are, in our view, necessary to improve the operational efficiency and increase
the resulting cost synergies.
Outlook
The negative outlook on AGCS directly reflects that on the parent company
Allianz SE. The ratings and outlooks on AGCS AG, AGCS France, and AGR U.S.
will therefore move in tandem with those on Allianz SE because they are
Allianz SE's core subsidiaries. The ratings on AZFM will also move in tandem
with those on Allianz SE, but are constrained by the sovereign ratings on
Japan (unsolicited ratings AA-/Negative/A-1+).
We could also lower the ratings if, although unexpected, AGCS's strategic role
within the Allianz group were to weaken. We view a positive rating action as
unlikely over the next 18-24 months.