Feb 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary credit ratings to the fixed-rate secured class A1, A2, and B notes issued by CPUK Finance.

-- The transaction blends a corporate securitization of the operating business of the Center Parcs group in the U.K. with a subordinated high-yield issuance.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned preliminary credit ratings to the fixed-rate secured class A1, A2, and B notes to be issued by CPUK Finance Ltd. (see list below).

At closing, CPUK Finance will on-lend the proceeds from the issuance of these notes to borrowers via intercompany loans, which are intended to fully amortize from Center Parcs' operating cash flows.

Center Parcs is a family-oriented all-year provider of outdoor short-break holidays in the U.K. The business currently comprises four holiday villages in Suffolk, Wiltshire, Nottinghamshire, and Cumbria, respectively.

The transaction will refinance present liabilities of the Center Parcs group--including CPUK Mortgage Finance Ltd., the GBP750 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction secured on Center Parcs' property-related assets, and the existing hedging arrangements of the borrower under that CMBS transaction.

The main features of the transaction are:

-- CPUK Finance will, in our opinion, effectively function as two separate transactions: The class A and class B notes will each be subject to separate terms and conditions governed by an intercreditor agreement, although sharing in the same ultimate security. This feature will be the first of its kind in the European corporate securitization market.

-- In addition, the CPUK Finance structure provides that the class B noteholders can take control of the topmost company in the Center Parcs corporate structure, if the business fails to repay the class B loan at expected maturity.

-- The concept of expected maturity dates is notable. They are designed to reduce refinancing risk by providing opportunity and incentive for management, and equity to refinance debt ahead of these dates. If the business is unable to refinance its intercompany debt at this time, the transaction will be structured such that existing debt will have the opportunity to fully amortize through a cash sweep before legal final maturity.

Our analysis has indicated the following key risks:

-- There is no sector diversity, with the loans between issuer and borrowers secured by four holiday villages throughout England. However, these villages have been trading successfully for a long time with no direct competition.

-- There will be no amortization of principal in the transaction's first five years. Offsetting this are transaction features that progressively lock-up cash in advance of the expected maturity dates, and fully sweep cash if notes are not refinanced.

-- If the class B notes fail to refinance at expected maturity, the cash sweep will lock-out payments to the class B notes, which will therefore not receive interest payments for as long as the class A notes are outstanding. Such interest missed will be capitalized and must repay by legal final maturity. We have incorporated this transaction feature in our modeling by verifying that all capitalized interest is repaid by legal final maturity under a stress scenario commensurate with our preliminary rating on the class B notes.

-- The business has relatively high fixed operating costs and, as a result, decreases in revenue could cause significant declines in net cash flow. However, we consider that the senior management team has extensive experience in managing the assets and the business has shown positive revenue growth since the construction of the first park in 1987.

-- Center Parcs is currently developing a fifth village, which may divert management focus from the existing business, which ultimately supports interest and principal on the notes.