(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based OJSC EuroChem Mineral and Chemical Company's (EuroChem) Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB'; National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'; and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable.

The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Long-term local currency senior unsecured rating and national Long-term rating on its ruble bonds due 2018 at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)', respectively.

The affirmations reflect EuroChem's strong performance and robust cash flow generation on the back of favourable market conditions. This continues to underpin the group's capacity to support ongoing sizeable expansion projects. The ratings also reflect EuroChem's ability to access long-term funding for its refinancing and investment needs, as demonstrated by the various credit facilities raised by the group in 2011 and 2012. Extra financial flexibility is required under Fitch's forecasts to support unforeseen distributions to the shareholders, such as the RUB29.7bn share buy-backs of 2011, against free cash flow (FCF) of RUB12.9bn (Fitch's calculation).

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Eurochem's credit metrics and expansion plans offer sufficient flexibility to withstand expected pricing pressure and demand volatility. The agency's base rating case assumes revenue growth of around 20% in 2012, in line with the trends observed in H112 and factoring in the contribution of the newly acquired assets. In 2013, the agency assumes a low single digit reduction in sales driven primarily by lower prices, particularly in the phosphate segment. Under the base case, EBITDA margin remains above 30% in 2012 and contracts over the rating horizon due to rising input costs in Russia (natural gas, electricity, transportation) and the consolidation of the lower-margin European assets.

Fitch's projections show a gradual reduction in gross debt levels from the peak of RUB97bn at end-2011. Under the rating case, robust operating cash flow generation in 2012, combined with the proceeds from the sale of the K+S stock and from the liquidation of fixed term deposits covers the acquisitions of Russian gas supplier Severneft-Urengoy LLC, BASF SE's ('A+'/Stable) fertiliser assets and K+S nitrogen fertiliser distribution business, dividend payments and record expansionary capex levels. From 2013 onwards, Fitch's base case assumes that capex levels will remain high at RUB25bn-RUB30bn, with flexibility to scale down or temporarily delay some of the investments to reflect any pressure on operating cash flows and maintain net debt to EBITDA below the internal 2.5x guideline. On this basis, FFO net adjusted leverage is expected to peak at 2.0x through the rating horizon.