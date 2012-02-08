(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Exicom
Tele-Systems Limited's (Exicom) 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' National
Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate
information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage of Exicom.
Fitch migrated Exicom to the "Non-Monitored" category on 8
August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary,
'Fitch Migrates Exicom's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category',
available at www.fitchratings.com).
Exicom's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as
follows:
- INR100m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch
BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn
- INR300m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch
A4+(ind)nm' ; rating withdrawn