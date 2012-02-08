Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank AG's (UCB, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') Mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The affirmation follows Fitch's review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities. The agency placed the Pfandbriefe on RWN due to concerns over their exposure to commercial real estate following the downturn of this market throughout Europe and a review of Fitch's methodology for commercial real estate assets.

Since then, the agency has received more detailed information on the cover pool assets. However not all required information for the credit analysis could be provided line-by-line by the issuer. In particular, detailed line-by-line information was only provided for a sample representing around 33% of the total cover pool. Part of the available information was not used by the agency giving concerns about representativeness for the total cover pool. Nevertheless, Fitch deemed the overall data quality as below average but still to be sufficient to complete its analysis. Where necessary, Fitch applied conservative assumptions for the data gaps based on other available information sources including peer group analysis. The analysis resulted in the new level of overcollateralisation (OC) supporting a 'AAA' rating for UCB's mortgage Pfandbriefe at 17.6%. In Fitch's view, this level of OC allows the cover pool to withstand 'AA+' stress levels and still repay the covered bonds on time. In addition, it is sufficient to achieve high recoveries if the Pfandbriefe default, justifying a one-notch uplift to 'AAA' for the Pfandbriefe rating.

As of end-January 2012, UCB's outstanding mortgage covered bonds amounted to EUR25.4bn and were backed by a cover pool of EUR29.8bn, which led to a nominal OC of 17.4%. The issuer has informed the agency that it intends to increase the OC to the level sufficient to support the 'AAA' rating by end-February 2012. Fitch will monitor this programme based on the lowest level of OC of the preceding 12 months, with the 12 months period starting from March 2012. The OC supporting the 'AAA' rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

Fitch has also increased the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) for UCB's mortgage Pfandbriefe to 19.6% from 17.1%. In Fitch's view, the weaknesses and the limited flexibility of UCB's IT systems would make it more difficult for a third party to take over the cover pool in the event of UCB's insolvency. The increase in the D-factor is also due to the updated assessment about the time needed for the liquidation of the cover pool assets. The new D-Factor of 19.6% together with the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', limits the rating on a probability of default (PD) basis to an unchanged 'AA+'. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' provided the IDR remains at least 'BBB+' and a two-notch recovery uplift can be reached.

As of end-September 2011, Fitch analysed that about 37% of the portfolio's loan exposure is commercial lending, 52% residential lending and the rest relates to liquid substitute assets. The agency considers an exposure as commercial lending if the rental income of the financial property forms a major part of the borrower's cash flow available to service its debt. In a 'AA+' rating scenario, the agency has calculated an expected credit loss of 10.2% for the portfolio of cover assets, whereby the assumed defaults and recoveries for this stress scenario are 30.2% and 66.1%, respectively.

Fitch has also assessed the asset and liability mismatches in the cash flow analysis incorporating the assumed defaults and recoveries. All assets and Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated. As of end-December 2011, the cash flow profile shows a notable open interest position as around 20.8% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 4.7% of the Pfandbriefe. There are no privileged derivatives registered in the cover pool to mitigate the interest rate risk. The weighted average remaining life of the cover assets is 3.8 years, while the weighted average remaining life of the covered bonds is about 4.4 years. Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.