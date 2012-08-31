Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Eli Lilly & Co. ------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United States

State/Province: Indiana

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 532457

Mult. CUSIP6: 53245M

Mult. CUSIP6: 53245N

Mult. CUSIP6: 53245P

Mult. CUSIP6: 53245Q

Mult. CUSIP6: 53245R

Mult. CUSIP6: 53245S

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Aug-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

07-Oct-1994 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Indianapolis, Ind.-based Eli Lilly & Co. are underpinned by Standard & Poor's Rating Services' expectation that, despite sales losses and margin compression driven by patent expirations, the financial risk profile of this mid-sized U.S. pharmaceutical company will remain "minimal" according to our criteria for the next two years, given very low current leverage. Our view that Lilly has a "strong" business risk profile considers its well-established position in the high-margin, patent-protected market for prescription drugs and a well-stocked, late-stage new product pipeline. The key uncertainty facing Lilly--unlikely to affect our strong assessment--is the extent to which its diverse pharmaceutical product portfolio and new product introductions will offset losses from an imminent patent cliff. We believe Lilly will use its substantial financial resources continue a modest pace of product and business acquisitions, in the $1 billion to $2 billion range. Pro forma for an extension of this acquisition pattern and incorporating the patent losses, we expect Lilly to remain essentially unleveraged through 2013, giving partial credit to its substantial reserves of cash and investments.