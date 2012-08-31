Herbalife hired Rick Werber as acting general counsel -source
BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd hired Rick Werber as its acting general counsel, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.
Aug 31 Banque SYZ & Co. S.A. (Banque Syz)
* Moody's reviews Banque SYZ's A3/C ratings for downgrade
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has set a total subsidy bill of 330 billion Egyptian pounds ($18.23 billion) in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Monday.