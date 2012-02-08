(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PJSC VTB Bank
(Ukraine)'s (VTBU) senior unsecured bonds, including series F
for UAH200m, series G for UAH300m and series H for UAH250m,
final Long-term local currency ratings of 'B+', Recovery Ratings
of 'RR4' and National Long-term ratings of 'AAA(ukr)'.
Fitch has also assigned VTBU's two issues of senior
unsecured bonds, series I and J, which are currently being
placed, expected ratings of Long-term 'B+ (exp)', Recovery
Ratings of 'RR4' and National Long-term ratings of
'AAA(ukr)(exp)'. The expected terms of the issues are as
follows:
Series I:
Size: UAH250m
Placement: until September 2012
Maturity: March 2013
Series J:
Size: UAH200m
Placement: until October 2012
Maturity: October 2015
Put option: October 2013
The bank's obligations under all issues will rank at least
equally with the claims of VTBU's other senior unsecured
creditors, except those preferred by relevant legislation. Under
Ukrainian law, retail depositors' claims rank above those of
other senior unsecured creditors. At end-2011, retail deposits
accounted for 16% of VTBU's total liabilities, according to the
bank's local GAAP accounts.
VTBU's ratings are: Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) 'B', Long-term local currency IDR 'B+',
Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating 'ccc',
Support Rating '4' and National Rating 'AAA'(ukr)'. The
Long-term IDRs and the National Rating have Stable Outlooks.
VTBU ranked seventh by assets in the country at end-2011.
The bank's IDRs and National Rating reflect the support it may
receive if needed from its majority shareholder, JSC VTB Bank
(VTB, 'BBB'/Stable), which holds a stake of more than
99% in VTBU.