Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Eesti Energia AS ------------------------------ 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Estonia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Jul-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
02-Jul-2002 A-/-- A-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR300 mil 4.50% bnds due 11/18/2020 BBB+ 08-Jul-2010
EUR300 mil 4.25% nts due 10/02/2018 BBB+ 27-Mar-2012
Rationale
The ratings on Estonian power generation company Eesti Energia AS reflect its
'bbb' stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is based on its "satisfactory"
business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. They further
reflect our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the
Republic of Estonia (AA-/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.