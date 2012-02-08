Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Friends Life Limited's (FLL), Friends Life Company Limited's (FLC) and Friends Life Assurance Society Limited's (FLAS) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. Fitch has also affirmed Friends Life Group plc's (FLG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The affirmation is driven by Fitch's continued expectation that the group will achieve substantial efficiencies from the synergies between the FLL business and the AXA UK Life businesses, FLC and FLAS, acquired in September 2010. At half-year 2011, Friends Life had achieved GBP24m of its planned annual cost savings of GBP112m by 2013. Failure to be on track through 2012 to meet the overall target would likely put negative pressure on the ratings.

Fitch believes the group's cash generation will be enhanced by the acquisition of the AXA UK Life businesses. The group's increased operating scale is a positive rating factor. Regulatory capital surplus fell to GBP2.0bn at half-year 2011 from GBP2.3bn at end-2010, reflecting a GBP350m dividend paid in early 2011. However, Fitch continues to view capitalisation as strong.

The low profitability of much of the business that Friends Life is writing in its core UK market remains a concern. The company is seeking to improve its profitability by reducing its costs and developing its annuity capabilities, with the aim of increasing its retention of pension savings policyholders at retirement to 50%.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given that the company's current rating already factors in Fitch's expectation of improved profitability. The ratings may be downgraded if Friends Life is unable to improve its profitability, achieving an annual operating return on assets in excess of 0.40% as calculated by Fitch, and a material reduction in the overall payback period for new business.

Any significant new developments in Resolution's strategy on the ownership or structure of Friends Life would trigger a review of the ratings. Fitch notes that after the dividend payout Friends Life retains a high level of capital. Fitch expects Friends Life to maintain capital strength as it has published capital targets that have been agreed with the FSA.

The rating actions are as follows:

Friends Life Group plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Friends Life FPG Limited: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Friends Life Limited: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', and IFS at 'A+'; Outlooks Stable

Friends Life Company Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Friends Life Assurance Society Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Subordinated debt of FLG, guaranteed by FLL:

XS0181161380: affirmed at 'BBB+'

XS0222395468: affirmed at 'BBB+'

XS0430178961: affirmed at 'A-'

XS0620022128: affirmed at 'BBB+'