Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- OJSC Sogaz ------------------------------------ 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia
Local currency BBB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2011 BBB-/-- --/--
25-May-2010 BB+/-- --/--
17-Sep-2008 BB/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Russian insurer OJSC Sogaz reflects a balance between OJSC
Sogaz's good competitive position, good capitalization, and good operating
performance, against relatively high credit risk in Sogaz's investment
portfolio and the high industry risk associated with operating in the Russian
insurance market.
The rating benefits from Sogaz's strong ties with the world's largest natural
gas company OAO Gazprom (Gazprom; BBB/Stable/A-2), which enhance Sogaz's
competitive position and operating performance.
Previously, we included a one-notch uplift to Sogaz's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) to reflect its strong ties with Gazprom, because we believed
that the SACP did not fully reflect the benefits Sogaz could receive from the
Gazprom group. However, in a change to our analytical approach, we now factor
support from Gazprom into our assessment of Sogaz's SACP. Therefore, the SACP
is now at the same level as the long-term counterparty credit rating on Sogaz.
We believe that Gazprom enhances Sogaz's competitive position and operating
performance. Although Gazprom is a government-related entity (GRE) as our
criteria define the term, we do not consider Sogaz to be a GRE because:
-- It does not provide an essential public service that could not be
readily undertaken by another entity;
-- It does not play a central role in meeting key economic, social or
political objectives of the government;
-- It is not directly owned by the government; and
-- It is unlikely to be supported by the government directly.
Despite the fact that Sogaz is currently 51% owned by BANK ROSSIYA
(B+/Stable/B; Russia national scale 'ruA'), we believe that Gazprom has
significant influence over Sogaz through its representation on the board of
directors. We also believe that the lower ratings on BANK ROSSIYA do not
influence the ratings on Sogaz.
With gross premium written (GPW) of Russian ruble (RUB) 60.3 billion (about $2
billion) in 2011, and RUB51.2 billion in 2010, Sogaz ranks second among
Russian insurers. Its product range includes primarily property and
engineering businesses (48% in 2011) and voluntary medical insurance (29%). It
specializes in large-scale industrial, energy, and commercial risk, and
medical insurance. We expect Sogaz's portfolio to gradually include more
retail business.
Sogaz displays strong competitive characteristics that are constrained by the
high industry risk in Russia. A strong franchise and its experience in
corporate lines and personal voluntary medical insurance support Sogaz's
competitive position. We note that Sogaz's portfolio is concentrated on
Gazprom risks, although this concentration reduced gradually to about 37% in
2011 from more than 50% in 2007-2008, mainly through the acquisition of new
corporate business.
Sogaz's overall market share was about 8.8% in 2011, with strong positions (a
12.3% market share) in personal lines (including voluntary medical insurance,
where Sogaz is a market leader) and about 9.4% in each of the property and
liability lines. We expect the Gazprom business to remain the centerpiece of
Sogaz's portfolio, while its market share in its other lines will likely
gradually improve. In 2012-2013, we expect that Sogaz will maintain and
improve its competitive position by increasing its premium income by about
10%-15% year on year.
Sogaz significantly improved its underwriting performance in 2011, thanks to
premium rate increases and a favorable claims environment. Sogaz consequently
delivered a net combined ratio of 93.3% compared with 101.9% in 2010. The
former ratio is in line with the strong average net combined ratio of slightly
less than 90% for 2007-2010, better than Sogaz's peers in Russia and the rest
of the CIS. Under our base-case forecasts, we believe that Sogaz can sustain
this combined ratio in the absence of major loss events. For 2012, we expect a
net combined ratio of 95%-98% and a return on revenues in excess of 12%.
We think that Sogaz's capitalization in 2011 was similar to the level in 2010.
It was largely supported by adequate operating performance, with RUB7 billion
of profit for the year. Further improvements will depend on Sogaz's policy on
noncore acquisitions, which we continue to view negatively. However, we
understand that Sogaz considers its participation in the acquired companies as
long-term dividend-yielding investments.
In January 2012, Sogaz increased its stake in German insurance company
Schwarzmeer und Ostsee Versicherungs-AG SOVAG (SOVAG; not rated) to 50.9% from
45.9% and therefore will consolidate SOVAG into its financials for the period
ending Dec. 31, 2012. We think that the overall effect on Sogaz's
capitalization will be neutral.
For 2012, we forecast that Sogaz's capital adequacy ratio, as measured by our
capital model, will stabilize at a good level. We consider Sogaz's investment
quality to be marginal. It is characterized by exposure to credit risk,
persistent counterparty concentrations, and somewhat declining exposure to
market risk through equity investments. Sogaz invests mostly in instruments
with fixed returns, particularly bank deposits and current accounts (58% of
investments on Dec. 31, 2011); Russian ruble-denominated bonds (25%); equities
and other variable-interest securities (6%); and real estate (8%). We see as
positive that, over the first quarter of 2012, Sogaz disposed of about RUB1.2
billion of shares (about 2% from the investment portfolio) and reallocated
them in fixed-income instruments. We do not envisage any material changes in
Sogaz's investment portfolio over the next two years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Sogaz will continue to benefit from
its strong ties with Gazprom, good operating performance, a good level of
capital adequacy, and at least marginal investment quality.
A positive rating action is remote unless the company significantly changes
its investment profile, including limiting investments in unconsolidated
subsidiaries that are unrelated to the insurance business.
Conversely, any significant and sustained deterioration in earnings,
capitalization, or the quality of the company's investment portfolio could
lead to a negative rating action. Negative rating actions could also occur if
we observe a reduction in support from Gazprom.
