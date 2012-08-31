(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Tembec Inc. ----------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/NR Country: Canada
State/Province: Quebec
Primary SIC: Forest products
Mult. CUSIP6: 879920
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Aug-2010 B-/NR B-/NR
10-Jun-2008 NR/NR NR/NR
20-Dec-2007 CC/NR CC/NR
Rationale
The ratings on Montreal, Que.-based Tembec Inc. reflect what Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services views as the company's vulnerable business risk profile and
highly leveraged financial risk profile. The rating incorporates the company's
exposure to the cyclical housing construction market, volatility in pulp
prices and currency, and historically weak profitability. These weaknesses are
somewhat mitigated, we believe, by the company's asset and product
diversification and an improving cost profile.
Tembec is an integrated forest products company that produces pulp, lumber,
specialty coated paperboard, newsprint, and chemicals. Its operations are
primarily in Canada, with one mill in France and one resin facility in Ohio.