Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Allegheny Technologies Inc. ------------------- 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/NR Country: United States

State/Province: Pennsylvania

Primary SIC: Primary

nonferrous

metals, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 01741R

Mult. CUSIP6: 0174A2

Mult. CUSIP6: 0174A3

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Feb-2008 BBB-/NR BBB-/NR

06-Aug-2007 BB+/NR BB+/NR

Rationale

The ratings on Allegheny Technologies Inc. reflect the combination of what we consider to be the company's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk profiles. The business risk profile is characterized by the company's good market positions in a variety of high-value-added specialty metals. In addition, ongoing cost-reduction efforts, manageable debt levels, and strong liquidity support its intermediate financial risk profile. Still, many of Allegheny's businesses remain exposed to highly competitive and cyclical end markets, and the company plans to spend a significant amount of capital on capacity expansion over the next several years.

The company's operating performance has rebounded from its recessionary lows driven by the strength of its key end markets (including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, global infrastructure energy, and medical markets), and we expect they will remain relatively strong for the next couple of years as the U.S. economy slowly expands. Adjusted EBITDA was about $690 million in 2011, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 13% from 10%, driven by higher volumes across the company's product lines. We expect 2012 EBITDA to be around the same level as uncertainties in Europe and slower-than-expected growth in the U.S. and China have constrained growth. We expect EBITDA to improve to about $800 million in 2013, as demand from the company's key markets strengthens.

In our view, Allegheny's operations are likely to support its large capital spending program and that its financial metrics could improve and be maintained at levels more consistent with a higher rating during the next couple of years. Reflecting this view, we expect debt-to-EBITDA (adjusted for postretirement benefit obligations, operating leases and asset retirement obligations) to fall below to 3x or below and funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt to be above 30% by the end of 2013.

Allegheny is a large and diversified specialty metals producer. It pursues market niches with some barriers to entry where it can use its proprietary technologies to produce metals that require exacting product specifications. The company derives more than 75% of its sales from these high-value products, supplying a degree of underlying earnings stability. The remaining sales come primarily from Allegheny's flat-rolled stainless products, which tend to tend to be more commoditized and volatile. Although most of the company's markets have been improving--a trend we expect to continue--some remain weak compared with prerecession levels.