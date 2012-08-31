Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Allegheny Technologies Inc. ------------------- 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/NR Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: Primary
nonferrous
metals, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 01741R
Mult. CUSIP6: 0174A2
Mult. CUSIP6: 0174A3
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Feb-2008 BBB-/NR BBB-/NR
06-Aug-2007 BB+/NR BB+/NR
Rationale
The ratings on Allegheny Technologies Inc. reflect the combination of what we
consider to be the company's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate"
financial risk profiles. The business risk profile is characterized by the
company's good market positions in a variety of high-value-added specialty
metals. In addition, ongoing cost-reduction efforts, manageable debt levels,
and strong liquidity support its intermediate financial risk profile. Still,
many of Allegheny's businesses remain exposed to highly competitive and
cyclical end markets, and the company plans to spend a significant amount of
capital on capacity expansion over the next several years.
The company's operating performance has rebounded from its recessionary lows
driven by the strength of its key end markets (including aerospace and
defense, oil and gas, global infrastructure energy, and medical markets), and
we expect they will remain relatively strong for the next couple of years as
the U.S. economy slowly expands. Adjusted EBITDA was about $690 million in
2011, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 13% from 10%, driven by
higher volumes across the company's product lines. We expect 2012 EBITDA to be
around the same level as uncertainties in Europe and slower-than-expected
growth in the U.S. and China have constrained growth. We expect EBITDA to
improve to about $800 million in 2013, as demand from the company's key
markets strengthens.
In our view, Allegheny's operations are likely to support its large capital
spending program and that its financial metrics could improve and be
maintained at levels more consistent with a higher rating during the next
couple of years. Reflecting this view, we expect debt-to-EBITDA (adjusted for
postretirement benefit obligations, operating leases and asset retirement
obligations) to fall below to 3x or below and funds from operations
(FFO)-to-total debt to be above 30% by the end of 2013.
Allegheny is a large and diversified specialty metals producer. It pursues
market niches with some barriers to entry where it can use its proprietary
technologies to produce metals that require exacting product specifications.
The company derives more than 75% of its sales from these high-value products,
supplying a degree of underlying earnings stability. The remaining sales come
primarily from Allegheny's flat-rolled stainless products, which tend to tend
to be more commoditized and volatile. Although most of the company's markets
have been improving--a trend we expect to continue--some remain weak compared
with prerecession levels.