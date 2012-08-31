Aug 31 -
Overview
-- We are assigning our 'A-' preliminary rating to ABC Schools
Partnership's proposed issue of up to C$90 million of fixed-rate senior
secured amortizing bonds, due Dec. 31, 2043.
-- In part, the rating reflects our view of straightforward construction
work, commercially proven technologies in use, proven and advanced design, and
an experienced design-build contractor.
-- The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we
expect ABC to meet the construction milestones in the DBFM agreement on time,
on budget, and in accordance with the technical specifications.
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-'
preliminary rating to ABC Schools Partnership's (ABC or ProjectCo) proposed
issue of up to C$90 million of fixed-rate senior secured amortizing bonds, due
Dec. 31, 2043. The outlook is stable. The rating is subject to our review of
executable documents that include terms ABC represented and which we have
included in our analysis.
Rationale
ABC has a mandate to design, build, finance, and maintain (DBFM) 12 new
schools under a DBFM agreement with the Province of Alberta (AAA/Stable/A-1+).
Its 50-50 shareholders are HOCHTIEF ABC Schools Inc. (ultimately owned by
HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions GmbH) and 3ASAP Investment L.P. (ultimately owned by
Concert Infrastructure Fund). The DBFM agreement will run 30 years after
scheduled construction completion.
This is the province's third bundled school project under the Alberta schools
alternative procurement (ASAP) program. The province has kept most DBFM
agreement provisions, including the technical specifications, unchanged from
ASAP I and II, which closed in September 2008 and April 2010, respectively.
Typical of other Canadian public-private partnerships (PPPs), ABC will
pass-down responsibilities and risks under the DBFM agreement to reputable
contractors, back-to-back. For construction, it will enter into a fixed-price,
date-certain design-build (DB) contract with Clark Builders, the obligations
of which the Turner Corp. will support under a parent company guarantee (PCG).
Similarly for operations, it will enter a fixed-price, 30-year maintenance and
renewal (M&R) contract with Ainsworth Inc. (not rated), the obligations of
which OMERS Administration Corp. (AAA/Stable/A-1+) will backstop with a
financial guarantee.
ABC intends to use senior bond proceeds, equity, and provincial progress
payments to fund the project's design and construction costs, development
fees, and other construction phase obligations.
The rating reflects our view of the following principal credit strengths:
-- Straightforward construction work. It comprises 12 new schools in
mostly rural areas, with minimal geotechnical, environmental, or interface
challenges. The short construction schedule of 22 months also mitigates
cost-escalation risk;
-- Commercially proven technologies with long performance records on
which to base asset performance and renewal costing over the 30-year operation
phase. We understand the work will not contain any significant new or untested
technologies;
-- Proven and advanced design. We understand the designs will be 50%-60%
complete with 70%-80% of DB construction costs secured under subtrade
contracts by financial close, mitigating variation risk;
-- Experienced DB contractor in Clark, which possesses strong project
management and risk management processes, together with moderate-to-high
contractual risk acceptance through the DB contract that includes incentives
to perform through delay liquidated damages (LDs), warranty obligations,
defect coverage, and retention mechanism. Clark is familiar with the technical
specifications, having performed the DB obligations for four schools in the
ASAP II high school project;
-- Adequate construction liquidity to assist with potential replacement
of Clark and a subtrade, as well as potential unpaid delay LDs. ABC will have
access to letters of credit (LOC) equal to 10% of the DB contract price;
contingent retention of DB monthly payments for estimated delay LDs in an
amount up to 2% of the DB contract price; and subcontractor default insurance;
-- Stable and predictable availability-based off-taker payment mechanism
in operations, with no volume risk, a benign deduction regime, and a granular
inflation index subject to potential refinement every five years to reflect
evolving local conditions;
-- A simple suite of M&R services, including standard school systems (for
instance lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and plumbing),
equipment (for instance, washroom accessories), help desk, landscaping, snow
removal, graffiti removal, and lifecycle. Critically, school boards will
retain responsibility for more challenging school tasks, such as custodial
services, boiler monitoring, information and communication cabling and wiring,
as well as school board-supplied furniture and equipment. ABC will pass down
its M&R responsibilities and risks to Ainsworth under the M&R contract; and
-- Adequate financial support to assist with potential replacement of
Ainsworth or other unexpected costs in the operation phase. We understand
OMERS will provide a financial guarantee to pay or discharge Ainsworth's
obligations under the M&R contract, which will be subject to a limit of
liability equal to 300% of the average annual M&R fees (indexed). ABC will
also have access to a maintenance liquidity account equal to 50% of the
maintenance fee payable in the financial model in the following year
(indexed). OMERS will have the option to transfer its guarantee to another
entity with a rating of 'A-' or higher, at which point Ainsworth must replace
the maintenance liquidity account with an LOC equal to 105% of the average
annual M&R fees (indexed).
We believe the following principal credit weaknesses offset the above
strengths:
-- An aggressive operation phase financial risk profile, with pro forma
gearing of 85.5-to-14.5; although this is fairly typical among
availability-based PPPs;
-- A somewhat narrow senior debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) equal to a
minimum and average of 1.27x, and 1.31x (excluding interest income),
respectively, during the operation phase. Like other Canadian PPPs, Alberta
will provide progress payments covering about 50% of construction phase costs.
All else equal, this reduces the required size of the senior bonds, making the
cash cushion associated with the projected DSCRs modest in the context of the
projected M&R and ProjectCo direct costs;
-- Construction challenges such as managing and coordinating multiple
sites and dealing with Alberta's cold winters. The DBFM termination clauses,
with respect to specific milestones, also add some risk. We believe Clark's
schedule provisions and experience delivering multiple site projects mitigates
these; and
-- Uncertainty related to accurately forecasting renewal (lifecycle)
costs over a 30-year period. We think Alberta's granular inflation index that
is subject to periodic alteration and ABC's periodic lifecycle look-forward
mechanism mitigate this.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we expect ABC
to meet the construction milestones in the DBFM agreement on time, on budget,
and in accordance with the technical specifications. We could take a negative
rating action if we foresee material construction difficulties, although we
view this as unlikely. We could also lower the rating if we see material
declines in the counterparties' creditworthiness. We believe an upgrade is
unlikely, given the construction and operation phase risks.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology,
Dec. 20, 2011
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Select Issues
Criteria, Oct. 1, 2006
Ratings List
Rating Assigned
ABC Schools Partnership
Prop. up to C$90 mil. A-/Stable/--
sr. unsec. notes due Dec. 31, 2043