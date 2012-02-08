(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 08 -
-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term sovereign
rating on the Kingdom of Spain to 'A' from 'AA-', assigned a
negative outlook, and removed the rating from CreditWatch
negative.
-- In our view, Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica
Corporacion's credit risk profile is now less robust,
owing to the group's exposure to increased sovereign and
economic risks in Spain.
-- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Red
Electrica Corporacion S.A. and its subsidiary Red Electrica de
Espana S.A.U. (together, REE) to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' and
removing them from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook on REE reflects that on Spain. Under
our criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the
ratings on REE, based on our view that REE bears "high" exposure
to Spanish country risk.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its
long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on Spanish
grid operator Red Electrica Corporacion S.A. and its subsidiary
Red Electrica de Espana S.A.U. (together, REE) to 'A+/A-1' from
'AA-/A-1+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on
Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.
The rating actions follow our review of REE's status as a
government-related entity (GRE) and of its stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) in light of the deterioration in Spain's
creditworthiness.
The downgrade follows our recent downgrade of the Kingdom of
Spain to 'A' from 'AA-' (see "Spain's Ratings Lowered To
'A/A-1'; Outlook Negative" published Jan. 13, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our 'A+' long-term
rating on REE is one notch higher than the long-term rating on
Spain. Under our criteria, this is the maximum that a
nonsovereign entity rating may exceed the rating on a sovereign
in the European Monetary and Economic Union (eurozone). We
assess REE as having "high" exposure to domestic country risks,
as our criteria define this term. This is owing to the utility
sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk and REE's
concentration of operations in Spain. REE operates fully
regulated electricity transmission activities, originates almost
all its earnings in Spain, and is strategically important for
national energy policy in our view.
We believe the deteriorating fiscal and economic conditions
in Spain weigh on REE's credit risk profile. The remuneration of
some of REE's transmission assets, which account for 9% of the
regulated electricity system costs, could in our view be
adjusted down in light of the accumulation of a sizable
electricity tariff deficit in Spain, which the new government
has committed to eliminate over the medium term (see "Credit
FAQ: How The Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit And Political
Uncertainties May Affect The Ratings On Spanish Utilities,"
published Jan. 12, 2012). For example, Spain's energy regulator,
CNE, has consistently questioned the remuneration of REE's fully
depleted transmission assets. We also see a risk that normative
return on new assets commissioned from 2013 and beyond could be
reduced. We believe these potential regulatory changes and/or
the introduction of levies on utilities, if any, could erode
REE's profitability over the longer term. Moreover, an
alteration in the accelerated tax depreciation scheme or more
challenging and expensive funding conditions for Spanish issuers
could also weigh on REE's financial risk profile, in our
opinion.
We believe a number of factors support rating REE higher
than Spain, such as:
-- The supportiveness of the current Spanish asset-based
remuneration framework for transmission. We believe this
protects REE against demand and price changes, inflation, and
rising sovereign bond yields. We project, for example, that REE
will report a jump of more than 20% in EBITDA for 2011, to about
EUR1.2 billion, about 60% of which is attributable to the
consolidation of assets acquired in 2010. We believe this
resilient performance is sustainable over the medium term, as
the latest regulatory period started in January 2012 did not
change regulatory parameters.
-- The government's envisaged placement of 10% of REE's
capital, which is likely to deter any adverse change in REE's
regulation, which would be detrimental to the stake's value.
-- Priority ranking in the access tariff waterfall. We note
that electricity transmission ranks first in the Spanish access
tariff payment waterfall, minimizing the risk that the
accumulation of tariff deficits in Spain would affect REE's cash
flow.
-- The suspension of certain incentives for new renewable
capacity in Spain, which is likely to smooth REE's investment
needs in transmission lines over the medium term.
Combined, we believe these factors will underpin REE's
growing discretionary cash flow and gradually improving credit
metrics.
The ratings continue to reflect REE's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which we have revised to 'a+' from 'aa-' to
reflect our view that REE carries "high" exposure to country
risk. They also factor in our opinion that there is a
"moderately high" likelihood that the Kingdom of Spain
(A/Negative/A-1) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to REE in the event of financial distress.
The negative outlook on REE mirrors that on Spain. Under our
criteria, the long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings
on REE, based on our view that REE bears "high" exposure to
Spanish country risk.
A downgrade of Spain to 'A-' or lower would automatically
trigger a similar downgrade of REE. We could also lower our
rating on REE if it fails to secure, in the coming months,
additional liquidity sources to eliminate refinancing risk in
2013 or if it faces unexpected and far-reaching regulatory
changes that undermine its business risk or financial risk.
Ratings upside is very limited at this stage, and, all else
being equal, would be conditional on an upgrade of Spain.