-- Global commodities trader and mining company Glencore International PLC (Glencore International AG's holding company) is to merge with U.K. mining company Xstrata PLC in an all-share deal.

-- We believe the enlarged company will have a "strong" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile.

-- We are putting the 'BBB' long-term rating on Glencore on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- If and when Xstrata shareholders approve the merger and antitrust authorities give their green light, we expect to assign a 'BBB+' rating to the enlarged entity.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it put its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on Switzerland-based global commodities trader and mining company Glencore International AG (Glencore) on CreditWatch with positive implications. We also put our ratings on bonds and credit facilities issued or guaranteed by Glencore on CreditWatch with positive implications. We affirmed our short-term 'A-2' corporate credit rating on Glencore.

The CreditWatch placement reflects our opinion that the rating on the enlarged company formed by the merger of Glencore and U.K.-based mining company Xstrata PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2) will be 'BBB+', if the all-share deal goes ahead under the conditions announced on Feb. 7, 2012. Our decision will, however, depend on further assessment of Xstrata and the enlarged group's capital spending plans and strategy.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement by the third quarter of 2012 when the transaction is expected to complete. We currently expect to raise the rating on Glencore by one notch to 'BBB+' if the merger with Xstrata goes ahead under the conditions announced on Feb. 7, 2012. Our decision will, however, be subject to further assessment of Xstrata and the enlarged group's capital spending plans and debt trends in 2012 and 2013.

