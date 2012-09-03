(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Trading Engineers (International) Limited's (TEIL) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The Outlook revision follows an improvement in TEIL's net financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA) to 3.4x in the financial year ended March 2012 from 6.3x in FY11. Fitch believes that net financial leverage could increase in FY13, owing to higher working capital needs. However, the agency expects credit metrics to remain consistent with the current rating level.

The Outlook change also reflects strengthened performance as revenue grew 37.5% in FY12 to INR1,446m while EBITDA margin was stable 14.3% (FY11: 14.9%). The growth was driven by its tower division which increased revenue to INR732.6m in FY12 (FY11: INR133.6m) despite lower revenues in the diesel generator (DG) set segment. Due to slowing demand in the telecom sector, TEIL has been focusing on the power sector for its tower business.

TEIL's cash conversion cycle improved to 195 days in FY12 (FY11: 392 days) due to a reduction in inventory levels and improved payable days. As a result, TEIL reported moderate interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest expense) of 1.85x in FY12 (FY11:1.5x).

Rating risks are potentially stretched liquidity due to its high working capital needs. Fitch expects the company's working capital intensity to increase and remain high in the short-to medium-term owing to its increasing exposure to state-owned power utilities with weak credit profiles and still high inventory levels.

TEIL has an order book of INR2,415.8m (1.48x FY12 revenues) yielding moderate revenue visibility in the short-term. The ratings are further supported by TEIL's established position in trading and assembling DG sets for over three decades, its diversified product portfolio with rising revenue contribution from the tower business and engineering, procurement and construction segments.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action

- debt-led capex, a significant increase in working capital requirements or a decline in EBITDA margins or in revenues leading to deterioration in interest coverage below 1.5x

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action

- sustained operating profitability and reduction in working capital requirements leading to interest coverage improving above 2.5x

Rating actions on TEIL's bank facilities:

INR60m outstanding term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

INR500m (reduced from INR600m) fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

INR535m (increased from INR250m) non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'