(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 03 -
Ratings -- Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 03-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 975731
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--
23-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 8.50% nts due 04/08/2016 B+ 28-Feb-2012