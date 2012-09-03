Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings says that in the current competitive environment where fund flows
are concentrated on few players, having large well established funds is key. Of the 12,000 cross
border funds, only 430 funds (i.e. 3.5%) have more than EUR1bn of assets. UK and US players are
far better positioned than those in mainland Europe in the EUR1bn+ funds segment..
Of the top 10 players with more than 25 cross border funds and highest
proportion of flagships (more than EUR1bn of assets), all but one are UK or US
based.
"These managers have benefited from their expertise in global products, emerging
markets and fixed income, where flows have concentrated in the recent years, as
well as their active cross border distribution strategy", says Aymeric Poizot,
Managing Director in Fitch's fund and asset manager rating group.
By contrast, mainland European players offer fragmented fund ranges with few,
if any, flagship funds. Of the 10 players with the largest ranges and smallest
proportion of flagships, all but one are based in mainland Europe. Moreover,
managers that are part of large banking or insurance groups tend to exhibit more
fragmented ranges. The main reasons for this are firstly that multiple captive
distribution networks prevent the development of large funds, secondly that
there is a focus on domestic assets where recent growth has been muted and
thirdly that such managers may have weaker distribution strategies abroad.
However, in the specialist segment, there are mainland European managers with
flagships, such as Skagen of Norway, or Carmignac, DNCA, and Comgest ofFrance.
Having fewer but larger funds allows more efficient administration, reporting,
controls, and related support functions. Portfolio managers can also focus on
fewer funds and spend less time on administrative and commercial tasks, allowing
them to spend more time on portfolio management. Commercially, flagship funds
are also more visible, can accommodate bigger investor tickets and serve more
easily as benchmarks when fund managers promote their portfolio management.
Conversely, the presence of flagship funds increases a company's reliance on a
one track record, management team or even star manager. Should the asset class
or investment strategy fall out of favour or the lead manager leave, the company
is exposed to greater business risk. Nevertheless, investors tend to view this
reliance positive as in practice it involves a stronger commitment and increased
attention from the management company.
Fitch gives value to the flagships in its Asset Managers and Fund Quality
Ratings. In Fitch's view, flagships add value to the business model, the
efficiency of the platform, and the portfolio management focus. Nevertheless,
Fitch also considers business risk, as mentioned above, and whether a fund's
size may impede management flexibility or the liquidity of the fund.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Cross Border Fund Ranges