Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on Dutch
Mortgage Portfolio Loans VI B.V.'s (DMPL VI) class A notes.
Today's rating action follows our credit and cash flow analysis of the most
recent transaction information that we have received as part of our
surveillance review cycle. Our analysis reflects our Dutch residential
mortgages-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Dutch RMBS Market Overview
And Criteria," published on Dec. 16, 2005).
The subordinated class M notes and a fully funded reserve fund of EUR6.9 million
provide credit enhancement to the class A notes, which has increased to 7.29%
from 6.50% since August 2010. The transaction also benefits from a hedging
arrangement that guarantees a minimum excess spread of 35 basis points (bps)
and a liquidity loan of EUR7.5 million, which is available to meet senior fees
and expenses, and interest due under the class A notes. Both the reserve fund
and the liquidity fund are non amortizing.
Transaction performance to date has been in line with our expectations.
Arrears are slightly higher than for most other DMPL transactions that we
rate, although arrears are lower than our Dutch RMBS index. Losses to date
have been minimal, at six bps.
We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on DMPL VI's class A notes as a result
of the application of our Dutch RMBS criteria.
We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not
an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in
the credit quality of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see
"Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). We
adjusted our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and
weighted-average loss severity (WALS) assumptions by assuming market value
declines of 5% and 10%. The scenarios that we have considered under moderate
stress conditions did not result in our ratings deteriorating below the
maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each relevant
rating level, as outlined in our credit stability criteria.
DMPL VI securitizes Prime Dutch residential mortgages that Achmea
Hypotheekbank N.V. originated.
