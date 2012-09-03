Sept 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its outlook on the rating on Dongbu Insurance Co. Ltd. (Hawaii Branch) to positive to reflect the outlook revision on its parent company on Dec. 20, 2011. The long-term financial strength rating on Dongbu Hawaii and the long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings on its parent, Dongbu Insurance Co. Ltd., remain unchanged at 'BBB+'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

