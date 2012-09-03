(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 03 -
Overview
-- We continue to believe there is a moderately high likelihood that the
Italian Region of Piedmont would provide extraordinary support to finance
company Eurofidi Scpa (Eurofidi) if needed.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BB+/B' long- and short-term ratings on
Eurofidi.
-- We are withdrawing the ratings at Eurofidi's request.
-- At the time of withdrawal, the negative outlook reflected our view
that there is downside risk for the Italian economy, which is likely to affect
the quality of the loans Eurofidi guarantees.
Rating Action
On Sept. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based finance
company Eurofidi Scpa. We then withdrew the ratings at the issuer's request.
The outlook was negative at the time of withdrawal.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our opinion there is a moderately high likelihood
that the Italian Region of Piedmont would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to Eurofidi in the event of financial distress.
Consequently, we factor into the long-term rating on Eurofidi one notch of
uplift above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for extraordinary support.
We consider Eurofidi to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance
with our criteria for rating GREs, we base our view of a moderately high
likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of Eurofidi's:
-- "Important" role in the Piedmont economy, given its role in
implementing regional economic plans and supporting local small and midsize
enterprises (SMEs); and
-- "Strong" link with Piedmont, which is Eurofidi's largest shareholder
with an 18% stake, actively involved in Eurofidi's strategy, and a provider of
strong capital support.
Our assessment of Eurofidi's SACP reflects our view of the company's business
ties with the major Italian banks, good new business inflows, extensive use of
credit risk mitigation instruments, and adequate capital position. The main
offsetting factor is the deteriorating quality of its guarantee portfolio,
which stems from the prolonged period of difficult domestic economic
conditions that particularly affect the SMEs to which Eurofidi offers
guarantees on loans. We anticipate a further deterioration in Eurofidi's
guarantee quality, which raises the risk of increasing losses in coming years.
This could in our view potentially erode Eurofidi's available reserves and
capital position.
Outlook
At the time of the withdrawal the negative outlook factored in our opinion
that we could lower the ratings on Eurofidi in the event of any of the
following:
-- Material deterioration in guaranteed loans, which might lead to
payment on "sofferenze" (defaulted loans) and provisions above the 2009 peak;
-- A substantial change in the regulation or amount of the Italian
government fund to sustain SMEs, the main provider of counter-guarantees for
Eurofidi;
-- A major slowdown in Eurofidi's new business inflow, which might
diminish its capacity to pay outstanding and future sofferenze; or
-- Any material and unexpected erosion in Eurofidi's capital.
We could have considered revising the outlook on Eurofidi to stable if the
company were able to adequately weather the worsened domestic economic
environment and any ensuing deterioration in its guarantee portfolio, limiting
the financial impact of likely higher guarantee losses through risk mitigation
instruments and shareholder and regional contributions, while maintaining an
adequate capital base.
Any weakening in the link between Piedmont and Eurofidi would have prompted us
to consider a negative rating action on Eurofidi.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn
Withdrawn To From
Eurofidi Scpa
Counterparty Credit Rating N.R. BB+/Negative/B BB+/Negative/B