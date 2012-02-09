(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings says that the agreement signed between PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat; 'BBB-'/Positive) and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI; 'BB'/Stable) for the sale and leaseback of 2,500 towers has no impact on Indosat's ratings.

Fitch notes that Indosat received USD 342-350m upfront from the transaction and will save future capital and operating expenditure on the towers. The company will also become a 5% stakeholder of TBI. The cash generated will be used to repay outstanding debt, for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. At 30 September 2011, the company's debt was IDR 21.64trn (approximately USD 2,405m).

Under the agreement, Indosat will pay fees of USD50 million/year for rental and maintenance on the 2,500 towers, lowering its EBITDA margin. Therefore, Fitch forecasts that the transaction in itself will not lead to Indosat's funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage ratio falling below 2.5x, which was a guideline for a ratings upgrade.

Nevertheless, core business revenue and cash flow growth could lead to positive pre-dividend free cash flow and deleveraging and therefore the Positive Outlook is still warranted.

Fitch is in discussions with TBI on the impact of the transaction on the company, and will publish the results of any potential rating effects on TBI following completion of this analysis.