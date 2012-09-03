(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Arise India Limited (AIL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. AIL is a manufacturer of monobloc and submersibles pumps and batteries, and a trader of white goods, such as home and kitchen appliances. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect AIL's diversified product portfolio, which partly protects it against the negative impact of a slowdown in any particular product segment. The ratings also factor in the company's pan-India presence with 40 regional branches that sell products to over 9,000 dealers. AIL's launch of new products and expansion of its distribution network in the last five years led its revenue growing at a strong CAGR of 73% over FY07 to INR6.7bn in FY12 (year end March). Net financial leverage has also improved significantly, with net debt/EBITDA at 3.2x in FY12 as against 5.0x in FY09. EBITDA net interest coverage was also comfortable at 2.9x in FY12, though declined from 4.0x in FY11 due to higher interest expense.

The ratings are, however, constrained due to AIL's improving but weak EBITDA margins of 7.7% in FY12, up from 4.4% in FY11, and its lengthening working capital cycle due to higher levels of inventory and receivables. High working capital requirements have kept the company's liquidity tight, as demonstrated by almost full utilisation of the fund-based working capital limits during the 12 months ended July 2012. Fitch expects working capital outflows to reduce as revenue growth moderates.

AIL also faces high competition from various domestic and international companies in its different product segments. The company will therefore need to continuously invest in advertising and business promotion, expanding its distribution network, and new product development. To support AIL's growing operations, its founders have infused INR575m of equity over the last four years, including INR253m and INR234m in FY11 and FY12, respectively.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include interest coverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis from any unexpected debt and/or a decline in profitability.

Established in 1984, AIL sells its products under the brand name ARISE.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to AIL's debt instruments as follows:

- INR1.75bn fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)'