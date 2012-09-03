(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk's (BII) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB' and National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(idn)' with Stable Outlook.

At the same time, the agency has assigned BII's proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds tranche II of up to IDR2trn with a maturity of up to five years a 'AAA(idn)' rating, the same level as its National Long-Term rating. It has also assigned its subordinated bonds tranche II of up to IDR1trn with a maturity of up to 10 years a 'AA(idn)' rating, which is two notches below its National Long-Term rating. These notes are issued under the bank's bond programme I/2011.

A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings reflect strong support from its higher-rated parent bank, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; 'A-'/Stable) given its strategic importance to the latter's regional portfolio. The Support Rating of '2' takes into account the bank's strong integration with Maybank in key areas including credit policies, risk management, operational and IT system. The Viability Rating of 'bb' reflects the bank's moderate financial position in terms of asset quality, profitability and capital and also ordinary support from its parent.

The subordinated debt rating is rated two notches below BII's rating of 'AAA(idn)', comprising one notch for loss severity and one notch for non-performance risk.

Maybank's long-term plan is to develop BII as one of its key regional platforms to take advantage of Indonesia's growth potential. Maybank has been transferring its expertise to BII with resulting synergies in many areas such as global market/treasury, corporate banking activities, credit card, wealth management, sharia banking, human capital, insurance and risk management.

Asset quality has improved with non-performing loans (NPL) decreasing to 2.1% at end-H112 (H111: 2.5%) due to loan growth and benign economic conditions. Fitch expects BII to maintain reasonably sound asset quality, supported by its improved risk management framework and active management involvement by Maybank.

BII's return on assets (ROA) is lower than the industry average, held back by its 65%-owned motorcycle financing subsidiary WOM Finance. Profitability from its core banking activity and the automobile business under BII Finance improved as overall ROA rose to 1.2% in H112 (2011: 0.8%). In Fitch view, BII's financial profile should be lifted by expected improvement in WOM Finance's profitability in the next two or three years following business growth and strengthened asset quality.

Its capital profile is only modest with a total capital adequacy ratio of 12.56% at end-H112 and a Tier 1 ratio of 9.21%. Fitch believes that Maybank plans to inject capital into BII in H113 to support its growth plan. In Fitch's view, the bank has improved its funding structure through bond issuance and continuous efforts to increase the share of low-cost current and saving accounts.

Established in 1959, BII is Indonesia's ninth-largest bank with a 2.6% share of system assets.

The ratings of Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk are as follows:

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable

- Senior unsecured bond tranche II/2012 of up to IDR2trn assigned at 'AAA(idn)'

- Subordinated bond tranche II/2012 of up to IDR1trn assigned at 'AA(idn)'

- Senior debt programme I/2011 of IDR4trn affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'

- Subordinated debt programme I/2011 of IDR2trn affirmed at 'AA(idn)'

- Senior unsecured bond tranche I/2011 of IDR2trn affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'

- Subordinated bond tranche I/2011 of IDR500bn affirmed at 'AA(idn)'

- Subordinated bond I/2011 of IDR1.5trn affirmed at 'AA(idn)'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'