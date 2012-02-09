(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Lotte Shopping Business Management (Hong Kong) Limited's
CNY750m senior unsecured notes due 2015 a final rating of 'A-'. The notes are guaranteed by
Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. (Lotte). The assignment of the final rating follows a
review of the final terms of the notes which materially conform to information already received.
Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed Lotte's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'A-' respectively. The Outlook
is Stable.
Despite a series of acquisitions, Lotte's profitability and cash flow-generation
in its core domestic retail operations have improved significantly over the past
three to four years. Fitch believes the company's credit profile will remain
within the agency's expectations for the current rating level.
Aggressive acquisitions have increased Lotte's net debt in its non-financial
operations to an estimated KRW2.6trn at end-December 2011 from KRW1.4trn at
end-2009. Furthermore, Lotte's expansion into developing markets, aimed at
higher growth prospects, increases its overall business risk profile. Given
Lotte's lack of experience and scale in overseas markets, Fitch believes it will
be at least two to three years before the company's overseas operations become
profitable as a whole.
However, the higher risk stemming from its increased debt is mitigated to a
large extent by Lotte's stronger-than-expected profitability and operating cash
flow, on the back of strong revenue growth in both its domestic department
stores and discount store business. In YTD September 2011, operating profit from
its non-financial operations increased 6% y-o-y to KRW1trn. Although growth is
likely to slow in 2012 with a slowing domestic economy and softer consumer
demand, Fitch expects Lotte to continue to generate stable operating cash flow.
Fitch may consider a rating downgrade if Lotte's adjusted net debt/operating
EBITDAR (non-financial operations) rises above 2.5x (FY10: 2.3x) and its FFO
fixed charge coverage (non-financial operations) remains below 4.0x (FY10: 3.8x)
on a sustained basis. Additional debt-funded acquisitions or
higher-than-expected capex could also pressure the rating.
Fitch notes that Lotte is currently one of the preliminary bidders for the
acquisition of the Hi-mart stores. The agency will assess the impact on Lotte's
credit profile when there is clarity on the bidding outcome as well as on the
size and funding of any acquisition.
Lotte is a leading retailer in Korea, encompassing department stores, discount
stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, TV home shopping and internet
shopping. Consolidated revenue in 2010 was KRW20.3trn. Lotte is one of the key
affiliates in the Lotte Group - a major conglomerate in Korea.