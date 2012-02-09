(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Lotte Shopping Business Management (Hong Kong) Limited's CNY750m senior unsecured notes due 2015 a final rating of 'A-'. The notes are guaranteed by Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. (Lotte). The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final terms of the notes which materially conform to information already received.

Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed Lotte's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'A-' respectively. The Outlook is Stable.

Despite a series of acquisitions, Lotte's profitability and cash flow-generation in its core domestic retail operations have improved significantly over the past three to four years. Fitch believes the company's credit profile will remain within the agency's expectations for the current rating level.

Aggressive acquisitions have increased Lotte's net debt in its non-financial operations to an estimated KRW2.6trn at end-December 2011 from KRW1.4trn at end-2009. Furthermore, Lotte's expansion into developing markets, aimed at higher growth prospects, increases its overall business risk profile. Given Lotte's lack of experience and scale in overseas markets, Fitch believes it will be at least two to three years before the company's overseas operations become profitable as a whole.

However, the higher risk stemming from its increased debt is mitigated to a large extent by Lotte's stronger-than-expected profitability and operating cash flow, on the back of strong revenue growth in both its domestic department stores and discount store business. In YTD September 2011, operating profit from its non-financial operations increased 6% y-o-y to KRW1trn. Although growth is likely to slow in 2012 with a slowing domestic economy and softer consumer demand, Fitch expects Lotte to continue to generate stable operating cash flow.

Fitch may consider a rating downgrade if Lotte's adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR (non-financial operations) rises above 2.5x (FY10: 2.3x) and its FFO fixed charge coverage (non-financial operations) remains below 4.0x (FY10: 3.8x) on a sustained basis. Additional debt-funded acquisitions or higher-than-expected capex could also pressure the rating.

Fitch notes that Lotte is currently one of the preliminary bidders for the acquisition of the Hi-mart stores. The agency will assess the impact on Lotte's credit profile when there is clarity on the bidding outcome as well as on the size and funding of any acquisition.

Lotte is a leading retailer in Korea, encompassing department stores, discount stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, TV home shopping and internet shopping. Consolidated revenue in 2010 was KRW20.3trn. Lotte is one of the key affiliates in the Lotte Group - a major conglomerate in Korea.