Sept 03 -

Summary analysis -- Allianz Risk Transfer AG ---------------------- 03-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland

Local currency AA-/Negative/A-1+

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jun-2010 AA-/A-1+ --/--

11-Jul-2007 AA/A-1+ --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Switzerland-based Allianz Risk Transfer AG (ART AG) and its guaranteed subsidiaries, Bermuda-based Allianz Risk Transfer (Bermuda) Ltd. and Dutch entity Allianz Risk Transfer N.V. (collectively ART), reflect the companies' strategic importance to their ultimate parent Allianz SE (AZSE; AA/Negative/A-1+). As a result of this "strategically important" status, the ratings on ART currently benefit from two notches of implicit group support. Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, the ratings could benefit from up to three notches of support, but are capped at one notch below the ratings on AZSE's core operating subsidiaries.

In our view, ART's stand-alone creditworthiness is underpinned by its strong competitive position, effective management, strong operating performance, and strong capitalization. These factors are partly offset by the potential for volatility in new business volumes, which may arise as a result of ART's innovative approach to risk transfer and its opportunistic strategy in terms of business development. We believe earnings could continue to fluctuate because of the still challenging conditions in the global economy and financial markets, foreign exchange effects, or volatility in traditional portfolios.