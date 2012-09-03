(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 03 -
Summary analysis -- Allianz Risk Transfer AG 03-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland
Local currency AA-/Negative/A-1+
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jun-2010 AA-/A-1+ --/--
11-Jul-2007 AA/A-1+ --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Switzerland-based Allianz Risk Transfer AG (ART AG) and its
guaranteed subsidiaries, Bermuda-based Allianz Risk Transfer (Bermuda) Ltd.
and Dutch entity Allianz Risk Transfer N.V. (collectively ART), reflect the
companies' strategic importance to their ultimate parent Allianz SE (AZSE;
AA/Negative/A-1+). As a result of this "strategically important" status, the
ratings on ART currently benefit from two notches of implicit group support.
Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, the ratings could benefit
from up to three notches of support, but are capped at one notch below the
ratings on AZSE's core operating subsidiaries.
In our view, ART's stand-alone creditworthiness is underpinned by its strong
competitive position, effective management, strong operating performance, and
strong capitalization. These factors are partly offset by the potential for
volatility in new business volumes, which may arise as a result of ART's
innovative approach to risk transfer and its opportunistic strategy in terms
of business development. We believe earnings could continue to fluctuate
because of the still challenging conditions in the global economy and
financial markets, foreign exchange effects, or volatility in traditional
portfolios.