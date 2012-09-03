Sept 03 -
Summary analysis -- Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd. ---- 03-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency A-/Positive/NR
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Apr-2003 A-/NR --/--
03-Jul-2001 --/NR --/--
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based life assurer Royal London Mutual Insurance Society
Ltd. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the Royal London
group's very strong capitalization, strong management and supportive
multi-brand strategy, and strong operating performance. Competitive position
is supported by the group's multi-brand strategy, but offset by its dependence
on the U.K. as a midsize player, and, in particular, exposure to difficulties
in the U.K. pensions market. We also view financial flexibility as a relative
weakness to the rating.
Royal London's management has demonstrated a strong track record of execution.
Most recently, the company has successfully initiated a program to reposition
itself as a protection provider, and we expect to see significant benefits
from that in 2012 and beyond. Furthermore, the company has established itself
as an acquirer, having acquired several companies over the years. It completed
the acquisition of Royal Liver in 2011 and is in talks to acquire Co-operative
Insurance Society (CIS) and the Co-operative asset management (TCAM).
We recognize, however, that there may be execution risks in a transaction of
this size. We also believe that the acquisition is likely to make a material,
but not substantial, change to the risk profile of the group. In particular,
the book includes some guaranteed annuity option (GAO) business that was
written some years ago. We expect that the acquisition will likely increase
the exposure to longevity risk. Once the transaction completes we will
reassess the Royal London group's risk profile, focusing on the amount of
longevity risk Royal London is taking on.
Royal London is very strongly capitalized on both regulatory and risk-based
measures. The company took actions to improve its asset-liability management
in 2009 and has significantly improved its capital position. Under our base
case assumption, we expect this to remain the case.
Our assessment of a strong operating performance assumes that the improvement
in value of new business (VNB) relating to the protection business will
persist, and that the amount of VNB generated will remain in excess of GBP30
million on a grossed up basis in 2012 and over the rating horizon. Under our
base-case projections, embedded value operating profit for 2012 is likely to
be around GBP200 million to GBP210 million on a gross of tax basis, excluding the
effect of any acquisitions. Our expectations factor Royal London's ability to
offset the loss of the distribution tie with Santander and Department for Work
and Pensions (DWP) rebates. Royal London is particularly working on
strengthening the protection businesses. In our view, Royal London is in the
process of replacing the highly profitable Santander business with a more
sustainably generated source of protection business.
In our opinion, Royal London holds a mid-market position in the U.K. life
sector. We consider industry and economic risks in the U.K. life market to be
elevated, weighing on credit quality for insurers operating in this sector. We
believe that Royal London's concentration in the U.K. life market exposes it
to these risks and to changes in the competitive landscape.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that Royal London is well positioned to
weather the forthcoming regulatory changes that are affecting the U.K. life
sector, as well as our view that it will maintain a strong competitive
position by continuing to profitably build its position in protection and at
least maintain its position in pensions.
We may raise the rating if most of the following conditions are met:
-- We believe that Royal London will persist in delivering VNB relating
to the protection line in excess of GBP30 million across the rating horizon,
despite increasing competition in this area.
-- We believe that the cost synergy benefits of the CIS and TCAM
transaction are material, including an embedded value benefit in excess of
GBP100 million.
-- We believe that the strategic benefits of the CIS and TCAM transaction
are material, including the potential for greater new business in the future.
-- We believe that the capital implications of the CIS and TCAM
transaction are not too onerous for the company, and in particular that the
longevity risk that Royal London will take on will not be too onerous compared
to Royal London's relatively low appetite for longevity risk.
We may revise the outlook to stable if:
-- The above expectations are not met;
-- Capitalization is substantially worsened;
-- Embedded value operating profit for 2012 is substantially worse than
we expected;
-- Royal London's multi-brand strategy changes adversely.