(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 09

-- Standard & Poor's lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on Sony Corp., the ultimate parent of Sony Life, to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed the rating from CreditWatch on Feb. 8, 2012. The outlook on the long-term rating on Sony Corp. is negative.

-- Because we believe the ratings on Sony Life are constrained by the credit quality of Sony Corp., we downgraded Sony Life to 'A+' from 'AA-' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch. The outlook is negative.

-- At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term rating on Sony Bank and revised the outlook to negative from stable, reflecting the outlook on Sony Life.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd. to 'A+' from 'AA-', and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook on the ratings is negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term rating on Sony Bank Inc. and revised the outlook to negative from stable, reflecting the outlook on Sony Life.

We downgraded Sony Life after lowering the long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Sony Corp. to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative on Feb. 8, 2012. The outlook on the rating on Sony Corp. is negative. We had placed the ratings on Sony Life on CreditWatch negative on Nov. 7, 2011, following the negative CreditWatch placement of the ratings on Sony Corp. on Nov. 4, 2011. It is our opinion that our ratings on Sony Life are constrained by the credit quality of Sony Corp., which holds a 60% stake in Sony Life's parent company, Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (SFH; NR).

We view Sony Life as a core operating entity of SFH. We consider that we can rate core entities of SFH one category (three notches) above the rating on Sony Corp. This is because Standard & Poor's takes the view that any financial support that SFH and its financial subsidiaries might be asked to extend to other business segments within the group would be limited because they are regulated by the Banking Law and the Insurance Business Law. Furthermore, Sony Corp. maintains a policy whereby it manages the cash flow of financial subsidiaries separately. Therefore, changes in the credit profile of Sony Corp. are likely to have limited effect on Sony Life.

However, as Sony Life operates under the Sony brand, and Sony Corp. may influence resource utilization by its financial subsidiaries, Standard & Poor's considers it difficult to rate Sony Life more than three notches higher than Sony Corp. On a stand-alone basis, Standard & Poor's currently views Sony Life as an entity that maintains stable creditworthiness based on its strong competitive position and solid financial profile.

The negative outlook on the ratings on Sony Life reflects the outlook on the long-term rating on Sony Corp. Standard & Poor's may consider lowering the ratings on Sony Life if the ratings on Sony Corp. are lowered further. We may revise the outlook on Sony Life to stable if we revise the outlook on Sony Corp. to stable.

Separately, we affirmed our 'A' long-term counterparty rating on Sony Bank, which we currently categorize as a strategically important subsidiary of SFH. At the same time, we revised the outlook on the long-term rating on Sony Bank to negative from stable, reflecting the outlook on Sony Life, which is a core operating group member of SFH. The long-term rating on Sony Bank incorporates two notches of extraordinary support from SFH, and the rating is one notch below the long-term rating on Sony Life. Based on our criteria, the ratings on a strategically important subsidiary are required to be at least one notch below the ratings on its core group members. Standard & Poor's may consider lowering the ratings on Sony Bank if we downgrade Sony Life. We may also lower the ratings on Sony Bank if we determine that the group has become less likely to provide extraordinary support to the bank due to the bank's weakened position within the group; or if we consider that its stand-alone credit profile will deteriorate significantly due to a negative change in customers' perception of the bank. Conversely, we may revise upward the outlook on Sony Bank to stable if we revise the outlook on Sony Life to stable.

