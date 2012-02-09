(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 09 -
-- Standard & Poor's lowered the long-term corporate credit
rating on Sony Corp., the ultimate parent of Sony
Life, to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removed the rating from
CreditWatch on Feb. 8, 2012. The outlook on the long-term rating
on Sony Corp. is negative.
-- Because we believe the ratings on Sony Life are
constrained by the credit quality of Sony Corp., we downgraded
Sony Life to 'A+' from 'AA-' and removed the ratings from
CreditWatch. The outlook is negative.
-- At the same time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term rating on
Sony Bank and revised the outlook to negative from stable,
reflecting the outlook on Sony Life.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its
financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on
Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd. to 'A+' from 'AA-', and removed the
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook
on the ratings is negative. At the same time, we affirmed the
'A' long-term rating on Sony Bank Inc. and revised the outlook
to negative from stable, reflecting the outlook on Sony Life.
We downgraded Sony Life after lowering the long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Sony Corp.
to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing the long-term rating from
CreditWatch negative on Feb. 8, 2012. The outlook on the rating
on Sony Corp. is negative. We had placed the ratings on Sony
Life on CreditWatch negative on Nov. 7, 2011, following the
negative CreditWatch placement of the ratings on Sony Corp. on
Nov. 4, 2011. It is our opinion that our ratings on Sony Life
are constrained by the credit quality of Sony Corp., which holds
a 60% stake in Sony Life's parent company, Sony Financial
Holdings Inc. (SFH; NR).
We view Sony Life as a core operating entity of SFH. We
consider that we can rate core entities of SFH one category
(three notches) above the rating on Sony Corp. This is because
Standard & Poor's takes the view that any financial support that
SFH and its financial subsidiaries might be asked to extend to
other business segments within the group would be limited
because they are regulated by the Banking Law and the Insurance
Business Law. Furthermore, Sony Corp. maintains a policy whereby
it manages the cash flow of financial subsidiaries separately.
Therefore, changes in the credit profile of Sony Corp. are
likely to have limited effect on Sony Life.
However, as Sony Life operates under the Sony brand, and
Sony Corp. may influence resource utilization by its financial
subsidiaries, Standard & Poor's considers it difficult to rate
Sony Life more than three notches higher than Sony Corp. On a
stand-alone basis, Standard & Poor's currently views Sony Life
as an entity that maintains stable creditworthiness based on its
strong competitive position and solid financial profile.
The negative outlook on the ratings on Sony Life reflects
the outlook on the long-term rating on Sony Corp. Standard &
Poor's may consider lowering the ratings on Sony Life if the
ratings on Sony Corp. are lowered further. We may revise the
outlook on Sony Life to stable if we revise the outlook on Sony
Corp. to stable.
Separately, we affirmed our 'A' long-term counterparty
rating on Sony Bank, which we currently categorize as a
strategically important subsidiary of SFH. At the same time, we
revised the outlook on the long-term rating on Sony Bank to
negative from stable, reflecting the outlook on Sony Life, which
is a core operating group member of SFH. The long-term rating on
Sony Bank incorporates two notches of extraordinary support from
SFH, and the rating is one notch below the long-term rating on
Sony Life. Based on our criteria, the ratings on a strategically
important subsidiary are required to be at least one notch below
the ratings on its core group members. Standard & Poor's may
consider lowering the ratings on Sony Bank if we downgrade Sony
Life. We may also lower the ratings on Sony Bank if we determine
that the group has become less likely to provide extraordinary
support to the bank due to the bank's weakened position within
the group; or if we consider that its stand-alone credit profile
will deteriorate significantly due to a negative change in
customers' perception of the bank. Conversely, we may revise
upward the outlook on Sony Bank to stable if we revise the
outlook on Sony Life to stable.
